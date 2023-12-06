Bioz, Inc.: Four E's Scientific Partners With Bioz to Empower Researchers With the Integration of Bioz Badges

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Bioz, Inc., a leading AI software company based in Silicon Valley, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Four E's Scientific, a US-based leading provider of cutting-edge scientific equipment and solutions. With an impressive range of laboratory products, Four E's Scientific has been providing laboratories around the world with quality instruments since 2009.

Through this new strategic collaboration, Bioz has integrated its Bioz Badges widgets into Four E's Scientific's website, providing researchers with comprehensive application data to support an informed and data-driven decision-making process. The valuable insights and validation data provided by Bioz Badges enables customers to streamline and optimize their discoveries.

"I am proud of our partnership with Four E's Scientific to provide their researchers with scientific evidence-based product recommendations," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO of Bioz, who also mentions that "Four E's Scientific's lab equipment facilitates effective research - our Bioz Badges will ensure that researchers are now able to rapidly identify important citation data related to these products, to drive effective discovery in their labs."

Four E's Scientific is displaying Bioz Badges directly on its product webpages, facilitating the critical product validation process for their researchers. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Bioz to provide our customers with real-time citation data," says Rob Sheppard, CEO at Four E's Scientific. "There is no better demonstration of product success than real usage in the field. We've received positive feedback regarding the Bioz Badges from both internal teams and from our customers."

With the integration of Bioz Badges, Four E's Scientific reinforces its commitment to providing researchers with the resources required to drive innovation and breakthroughs in the scientific landscape. This collaboration is set to elevate the standard of research, enabling users to access the most reliable and impactful products available.

About Bioz, Inc.

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions also include Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed onto product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

About 4E's USA

4E's USA, a Four E's Scientific Company, is focused on providing laboratories worldwide with high-quality instruments & supplies, thereby furthering scientific research. Today, they are one of the fastest growing manufacturers of laboratory instruments in the world. Their office and warehouse in New Jersey have been established to provide regional sales, technical product support, warehousing and logistics to better serve their customers.

To learn more about the Bioz Partner Program please reach out to info@bioz.com.



