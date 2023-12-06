DJ Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D) (PRUB LN) Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D) DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.2456 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 85133 CODE: PRUB LN ISIN: LU2621112452 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2621112452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUB LN Sequence No.: 290112 EQS News ID: 1790549 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 06, 2023 03:35 ET (08:35 GMT)