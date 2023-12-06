DJ Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (AGHG LN) Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 44.1631 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1459261 CODE: AGHG LN ISIN: LU2355200523 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2355200523 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AGHG LN Sequence No.: 290138 EQS News ID: 1790607 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 06, 2023 03:41 ET (08:41 GMT)