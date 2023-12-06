ELFBAR: GreenAwareness launches pop-up to encourage single-use vape recycling

- Event will showcase prototype ELFBAR for easier dismantling -

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenAwareness, a programme aimed at driving public awareness of single-use vape recycling and reducing the product's waste impact, is launching a two-day pop-up in Covent Garden, London, starting this Friday, 8th December.

While vaping devices are a vital smoking cessation tool, their improper disposal has highlighted littering and recycling challenges. The event will showcase the programme's progress in the collection, transportation and dismantling of single-use vapes and the future reuse of vape components, aligning with its ambition of achieving closed-loop status.

The pop-up will also have GreenAwareness recycling bins on display and unveil a conceptual single-use vape designed to simplify the dismantling process for recycling with easier battery separation.

Eve Peters, director of government affairs for the UK and spokesperson for ELFBAR, comments: "All the external recycling waste partners we have engaged with, including Recover and TES, agree that single-use vapes are highly recyclable with many reusable components, including the battery. The pop-up is about letting the public know they can return their used vapes for recycling."

As part of this effort, the programme provides free recycle bins to retail and convenience stores to encourage vape take-backs. This initiative follows research indicating that the availability of vape recycling bins in the shops where vapes sell is the most effective way to facilitate their return for recycling*.

The event will update on progress made since the programme's pilot initiative, when it provided bins to around 160 independent stores, up to the imminent announcement of a 900-bin rollout with a nationwide retailer. And on the collaborations to ensure the responsible transportation, handling and disassembly of collected devices by approved authorised treatment facility (AATF) licensed sites.

Eve continues: "Recognising the thousands of existing vape recycling points across the UK available through the Material Focus recycling locator , we understand that millions of vapes are already undergoing collection for disassembly. GreenAwareness' independent efforts complement this by advancing the recycling process for single-use vapes."

Returns from the trial phase are promising, with 80,000 in total since June from the initial 70 stores participating in the pilot.

Eve adds: "From this modest start, momentum is gaining as more bins arrive in retail and convenience stores across the UK. As the programme evolves, so will the development of supporting infrastructure to enhance single-use vape recycling throughout the chain. Battery test charging to determine suitability for further use and washing techniques to advance plastic reuse are already being conducted to amplify efforts."

The GreenAwareness pop-up takes place at The Bomb Factory, 99-103 Long Acre, Covent Garden, London, WC2E 9NR, on Friday, 8 December, 10am - 9pm, and Saturday, 9 December, 10am - 8pm.

* Independent British Vape Trade Association (IBVTA) member commissioned research conducted by Opinium, an independent market research company, surveying 6,000 UK adults (November 2023).

About GreenAwareness:

The GreenAwareness recycling programme, an initiative of ELFBAR, began on a trial basis in April 2023. It was introduced to drive public awareness towards recycling single-use vapes, starting in the UK.

GreenAwareness is committed to the delivery of comprehensive vape recycling solutions and, in turn, reducing the impact of waste materials. This commitment is also about providing adults who are trying to quit smoking by vaping with the information needed to help dispose of their used vapes responsibly.

As a pioneer and innovator in vape recycling, GreenAwareness is investing across the recycling chain, from research and development to the implementation of recycling projects. We want to share our experience with the industry and drive the development of responsible practices.

About ELFBAR:

ELFBAR is a leading global vape brand chosen by over 100 million adults worldwide and market-leading in the UK. 69% of adults who quit smoking in the past year have used or continue to use ELFBAR as part of their quit journey, according to an Opinium research on 6,000 UK adults conducted in August 2023.

For more information, please visit our ELFBAR UK website at elfbar.co.uk

