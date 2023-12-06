DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (NRJL LN) Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2023 / 10:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.2469 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31119313 CODE: NRJL LN ISIN: FR0010524777 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJL LN Sequence No.: 290148 EQS News ID: 1790683 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 06, 2023 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)