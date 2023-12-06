Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 06

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 05 December 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 05 December 2023 624.04 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 615.27 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

06 December 2023