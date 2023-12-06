Enables consumers to use Pay-with-Grow as a subscription payment method

Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - - Grow Credit, developer of the Grow API and its innovative payment, retention, and turndown product suites, announces a partnership with Dovly, a top 5 credit building app on the App Store and Google Play, with 18,000 reviews and a 4.8/5 rating, that leverages its smart AI-powered credit engine that monitors, (re)builds, and protects credit for free.





Dovly's platform makes financial progress possible by helping everyone achieve and maintain good credit with just a few clicks on any device. The partnership will enable Dovly, with a membership base growing by double-digit percentages each month, to offer members a credit builder solution while continuing to boost retention.

Joe Bayen, CEO at Grow Credit, stated, "We are thrilled to be working with Dovly, a mission-driven partner committed to helping millions of consumers needing credit score relief, particularly in the current high-interest rate environment. The partnership will enable Dovly's users to instantly add another credit builder tool to their arsenal by simply making their monthly Dovly payments on time with Pay-with-Grow."

Pay-with-Grow transforms subscription and recurring payment businesses into dual-purpose tools by offering a frictionless credit-building opportunity and a value-added incentive for consumers to graduate to businesses' premium product offerings.

Nirit Rubenstein, CEO at Dovly, shared, "We're dedicated to improving financial access for millions of Americans, helping them get ahead financially. Teaming up with Grow and incorporating Pay-with-Grow into our app allows members to boost their credit by making Dovly subscription payments, adding a comprehensive credit-building dimension to our solution.

Grow Credit recently announced its Series A funding round led by USAA. The fintech has maintained its financial product innovation streak with the recent addition of Grow Publishers as part of Grow API's product suites. The firm is poised to announce new major partnerships throughout 2024.

About Grow Credit:

Grow Credit's innovative credit-building service lowers the barrier of entry for millions of Americans who need to establish and build credit. Combining a small-dollar loan with a virtual debit MasterCard, the service manages subscription payments, such as Netflix, and reports loan balances to the credit bureaus. The MasterCard is issued through Sutton Bank and is exclusively designed to pay subscription payments. Grow Credit is based in Santa Monica and was founded in 2018 by financial industry veterans. The company is also proud to be recognized as one of the top 30 fintech apps on the App Store. For more information, visit GrowCredit.com.

About Dovly

Dovly is an automated credit platform that helps consumers boost their credit scores and gain control of their financial well-being. The company was founded in 2018 with the mission of helping millions of Americans get ahead financially. With Dovly's proprietary AI, it takes just seconds for members to monitor, (re) build, and protect their credit online - for free. Dovly's app is one of the top 5 apps for credit building on the App Store and Google Play and has over 18,000 positive member reviews. For more information, visit dovly.com.

