Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces Presentation of Clinical Data in Support of New Indications for PulseVet Shock Wave Therapy at Annual Meeting of American Association of Equine Practitioners

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the presentation of new clinical data supporting new indications for shock wave therapy at the recent meeting of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) annual meeting in San Diego, California.

Principal Investigator Dr. Beau Whitaker of Brazos Valley Equine Hospital (Salado, TX) presented results from the study showing that barrel racing horses with Exercise Induced Pulmonary Hemorrhage (EIPH) could be successfully treated with PulseVet's electrohydraulic shock wave therapy. In this study more than 75% of the horses treated showed significant improvement following shock wave therapy treatment.

Perhaps more significantly, the successful outcomes appear closely tied to asthma and a second study has been initiated focusing entirely on asthmatic horses. Of eight horses treated in the asthma study to date seven of the eight had 100% resolution of coughing in four weeks and the remaining horse had a 50% reduction in coughing. Approximately 15% of horses over the age of seven are affected by asthma which is currently treated by bronchodilators and/or drugs. The study results suggest that shock wave may present a non-invasive, non-pharmacological option for horses suffering from this affliction.

"Zomedica's PulseVet shock wave therapy has become a clinically proven option for many sports medicine indications such as tendon and ligament injuries, chronic back pain, and osteoarthritis, but it had not previously been studied in pulmonary indications. This study provides the basis to view shock wave therapy as a substantial new treatment modality for a challenging problem that may benefit not only the horse but potentially all species," said Dr. Whitaker.

Adrian Lock, VP of Clinical and Veterinary Affairs at Zomedica, stated, "we are extremely excited to see the early successful results of this research and proud to be able to support efforts that have now led to a significant new benefit that electrohydraulic shock wave therapy has been shown to provide."

Zomedica remains steadfast in its commitment to staying at the forefront of non-invasive, regenerative options in veterinary care. It's unwavering dedication to advancing veterinary care is demonstrated through its ongoing clinical studies, which have yielded promising results in various shock wave areas.

Trudy Gage, Zomedica Vice President, Equine & Client Education, added, "PulseVet's electrohydraulic shock wave therapy continues to take the lead in energy-based therapeutic modalities in veterinary healthcare by pioneering its use for new indications. There are many different energy-based therapeutic options available in veterinary healthcare, but the PulseVet electrohydraulic shock wave has, by far, the most supportive evidence of clinical success."

In addition to the recent pulmonary findings, Zomedica has initiated research to explore additional benefits, from treating chronic kidney disease in cats and dogs to accelerating hoof growth in horses. One significant study being conducted by Dr. Felix Duerr at Colorado State University (CSU) is evaluating the effectiveness of shock wave therapy in slowing the progression of canine osteoarthritis. Enrollment for this study has been completed and animals will be closely monitored for 50 weeks to assess the long-term impact of the therapy.

PulseVet's shock wave therapy harnesses high-energy sound waves to stimulate cells and promote the release of healing growth factors within the body which have been shown to modulate inflammation, enhance blood flow, increase bone density, and accelerate healing.

As Zomedica maintains its position at the forefront of veterinary diagnostics and therapeutics, its commitment to advancing animal care through innovation and research remains unwavering.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.zomedica.com.

Follow Zomedica

Email Alerts: http://investors.zomedica.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/zomedica

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zomedica

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zomedica_inc

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts and the impact of COVID-19 on our business, results and financial condition.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact upon our business operations generally, including our ability to develop and commercialize our products, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/813499/zomedica-announces-presentation-of-clinical-data-in-support-of-new-indications-for-pulsevet-shock-wave-therapy-at-annual-meeting-of-american-association-of-equine-practitioners