

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut said, starting Wednesday, customers can order the new Reverse Delivery doormat to leave on their doorstep to say thank you to delivery drivers during holiday season. The doormat features a code that scans directly to shopatpizzahut.com where any delivery driver can have the opportunity to redeem a gift card code from Pizza Hut. The Reverse Delivery doormat will be available at shopatpizzahut.com from December 6-10.



Pizza Hut said Pizza lovers can also treat themselves with Pizza Hut's seasonal offering: the Triple Treat Box, which has returned to menus for the holidays. The Triple Treat Box is available now at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide featuring a holiday-themed box. Price starts at $24.99 for a limited time.



Pizza Hut is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM).



