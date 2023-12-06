Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 41,908 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 19, 2023, up to and including June 23, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares (USD) Trading

venue November 27, 2023 4,498 168.4971 XDOT November 27, 2023 1,400 168.5623 ARCA November 27, 2023 200 168.5650 MEMX November 27, 2023 700 168.4014 EDGX November 27, 2023 1,028 168.4763 INET November 27, 2023 74 168.3300 EPRL November 27, 2023 1,000 168.5796 BATS November 27, 2023 100 168.7400 CHX November 28, 2023 4,288 167.4470 XDOT November 28, 2023 2,500 167.4348 INET November 28, 2023 800 167.6275 BATS November 28, 2023 900 167.5511 ARCA November 28, 2023 700 167.0629 EDGX November 28, 2023 512 167.0594 MEMX November 29, 2023 2,145 168.6086 INET November 29, 2023 822 168.6014 BATS November 29, 2023 2,868 168.5647 XDOT November 29, 2023 400 168.8225 MEMX November 29, 2023 900 168.8111 EDGX November 29, 2023 827 168.8136 ARCA November 29, 2023 100 168.8900 EPRL November 29, 2023 238 168.8061 NQPX November 29, 2023 200 168.6600 XPER November 30, 2023 3,025 168.7842 XDOT November 30, 2023 500 168.3340 ARCA November 30, 2023 1,600 167.9975 INCR November 30, 2023 140 167.9950 SGMT November 30, 2023 200 168.0250 MLIX November 30, 2023 999 169.3298 INET November 30, 2023 201 169.4213 BATS November 30, 2023 1,025 168.3571 JPMS November 30, 2023 118 169.9651 MEMX November 30, 2023 100 169.6600 EDGX December 1, 2023 3,500 171.9971 XDOT December 1, 2023 1,600 171.9144 INET December 1, 2023 200 171.8400 XPER December 1, 2023 300 171.8600 EDGX December 1, 2023 400 171.8700 BATS December 1, 2023 600 172.6083 ARCA December 1, 2023 200 172.8850 MEMX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,688,331.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,482,851. The figure of 203,482,851 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.

