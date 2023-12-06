Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced its participation in an upcoming DC Fast Charging Webcast for the investor community.

On Wednesday, December 13th at 10:00am ET, Till Wilmschen, Director of Product DC Fast Charging at Wallbox will join George Gianarikas of Canaccord Genuity to discuss the importance of DC fast charging, customer preferences, Wallbox's unique DC product portfolio, and key differentiating product features.

Interested investors should reach out to their Canaccord Genuity sales contact. A replay link will be posted shortly after conclusion of the event in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website at Investors.wallbox.com.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

