Newsflare's WHOA! THAT WAS WILD Launches On Fubo

Fubo Becomes The Latest Top Tier Digital Platform To Add WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! 24/7 User-Generated Video FAST Channel

NEW YORK, NY, LONDON, UK and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / WHOA! THAT WAS WILD!, the all-new Free Ad Supported TV (FAST) channel from global User-Generated Video (UGV) leader Newsflare (https://www.newsflare.com/) has launched on Fubo, the leading sports-first live streaming platform.

WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! brings to the screen thousands of Newsflare's always incredible and oftentimes shocking real-life moments captured by more than 60,000 contributing filmers worldwide…Viral videos that garner over 200 million views on social media each and every month.

Fubo subscribers can experience a full schedule of original User-Generated Video-based programming available exclusively on WHOA! THAT WAS WILD!, including:

Craziest Moments Caught on Camera , sharing near-disasters, near-misses and dramatic dash cam footage from ocean voyages, road incidents and even safaris in far-off lands;

, sharing near-disasters, near-misses and dramatic dash cam footage from ocean voyages, road incidents and even safaris in far-off lands; Did That Just Happen?! , comprised of amazing video of people from all walks of life performing feats that appear to be beyond the capability of mere mortals;

, comprised of amazing video of people from all walks of life performing feats that appear to be beyond the capability of mere mortals; Untamed Animals, where comic and dramatic all-too close encounters will leave viewers giggling or gasping as they experience the hilarity of pets and breathtaking 'face-offs' with animals in the wild.

WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! original programming is developed and produced by Los Angeles-based Newsflare Studios, the company's fully integrated production headquarters.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of our first FAST channel WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! in partnership with Fubo. Newsflare holds a prominent global position in aggregating the most captivating User-Generated Video content, sourced from our extensive network of over 60,000 content creators worldwide," said Preeya Naul, EVP Americas and Studios at Newsflare. "To create WHOA! THAT WAS WILD!, we curated the most compelling content from Newsflare's expansive library of over 400,000 videos and are thrilled to join with Fubo to make this unique content accessible to its subscribers."

About Newsflare Studios

Newsflare Studios is the Los Angeles-based consumer entertainment production arm of Newsflare responsible for developing, producing and distributing content for social media, broadcast and streaming platforms. Established in 2019, Newsflare Studios rapidly emerged among the top global providers of shortform entertainment across social media platforms, amassing over 200 million monthly views of its original content created using Newsflare's vast inventory of 400,000 user-generated videos from over 60,000 contributing 'filmers' worldwide.

About Newsflare

Headquartered in London, and with offices in Los Angeles and New York, Newsflare ranks as the global leader in premium user-generated video (UGV) for television producers, brands, advertising agencies, and publishers. Recognized as a pioneer in the User-Generated Video category, Newsflare serves as the go-to UGV destination for content creators and content clients alike. Newsflare continues to innovate interactive technology and operations that keeps the company at the cutting edge of the industry it helped to create, including a groundbreaking proprietary platform that authenticates IP ownership to provide clients the ability to identify and license UGV content in real time. For its diverse partner network of more than 60,000 content creators worldwide, Newsflare delivers a unique online infrastructure where filmers can upload and track their videos quickly and securely. With viral video and breaking news from around the globe uploaded daily, an expansive catalogue of approximately 350k videos and the ability to crowdsource content, Newsflare ensures the stories buyers want to tell are easy to source and quick to license.

