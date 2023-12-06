Stallion Discoveries: Stallion Uranium Receives Exploration Permit for Coffer Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: HM40) is pleased to announce it has received the necessary permits from the Saskatchewan Government to conduct ground-based geophysical surveys and diamond drilling exploration work on its 100% owned Coffer ("Coffer" or the "Project") Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.



Highlights

The company is planning for a targeted ground geophysics survey to commence in the coming weeks that will further inform the planned maiden diamond drill program in Q1/2024.

Permitted activities include access trail construction, temporary camp establishment, geophysical surveying, and diamond drilling.

Permits are valid until Nov 1, 2026, allowing for multiple seasons of geophysical surveying and drill testing.



"We are thrilled to share the news that Stallion has secured an exploration permit for our Coffer project in the Athabasca Basin," stated Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Stallion Uranium. "This permit represents a key step in our ability to continue to advance our high-potential uranium targets. The Southwestern Athabasca Basin is an underexplored corner of the globally recognized Athabasca Basin and we are eager to advance our exploration activities in this burgeoning region that holds the potential to host the next significant uranium discovery."

Next Steps

Stallion will initiate a targeted geophysical survey in the coming weeks over the Appaloosa Target on the Coffer Project. Further information on the survey and target area will be released in the coming weeks.

About Coffer Project

The Coffer Project comprises 8 mineral claims and covering 35,875 hectares of highly prospective ground in the Western Athabasca Basin. The project has never been drill tested and contains several kilometer-scale prospective zones within the key target areas identified as Appaloosa, Clydesdale and Mustang. The Appaloosa target will be the focus of the up-coming exploration programs as the Company has identified gravity and magnetic lows on a conductive corridor known to correlate to alteration that hosts uranium mineralization. The highly prospective target area shares geological analogues to the nearby Shea Creek deposit, home to over 95M lbs. of uranium.

About Stallion Uranium

Stallion Uranium is working to Fuel the Future with Uranium through the exploration of over 3,000 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties.

Stallion offers optionality with two gold projects in Idaho and Nevada that neighbour world class gold deposits offering exposure to upside potential from district advancement with limited capital expenditures.

For more information visit stallionuranium.com or contact:

Drew Zimmerman

Chief Executive Officer

778-686-0973

info@stallionuranium.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

