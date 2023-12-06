LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY), a global organizational consulting firm, today announced second quarter fee revenue of $704.0 million. In addition, second quarter diluted loss per share was $0.04 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.97. Diluted earnings per share includes a $52.8 million, or $1.01 per share, net of tax charge, primarily relating to restructuring actions taken to realign our workforce due to the current challenging macroeconomic business environment that is excluded from adjusted earnings per share.

"During the fiscal second quarter we generated $704 million in fee revenue, down 3% year-over-year. Despite a persistent, uneven economic environment, earnings and profitability held steady sequentially as we delivered $99 million of Adjusted EBITDA, at a 14% margin," said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry.

"I'm very proud of our organization and how we continue to develop increasingly relevant solutions in a rapidly changing world. In particular, our Consulting and Digital businesses now generate almost 40% of our top line, with Digital achieving all-time record revenue at constant currency during the quarter. Throughout history, change is a catalyst for opportunity. It's times like these when great companies make their best moves - and Korn Ferry is a great company."

Selected Financial Results (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (a) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Fee revenue $ 704.0 $ 727.8 $ 1,403.2 $ 1,423.8 Total revenue $ 712.4 $ 735.7 $ 1,418.7 $ 1,438.9 Operating income $ 22.8 $ 119.6 $ 79.6 $ 231.2 Operating margin 3.2 % 16.4 % 5.7 % 16.2 % Net (loss) income attributable to Korn Ferry $ (1.7 ) $ 73.5 $ 44.9 $ 150.8 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.04 ) $ 1.39 $ 0.86 $ 2.85 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.04 ) $ 1.38 $ 0.86 $ 2.83

Adjusted Results (b): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 98.5 $ 131.1 $ 194.2 $ 263.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.0 % 18.0 % 13.8 % 18.5 % Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry $ 51.0 $ 76.1 $ 102.5 $ 156.1 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 1.44 $ 1.97 $ 2.95 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.97 $ 1.43 $ 1.96 $ 2.93

(a) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (b) Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets, impairment of right of use assets and restructuring charges, net when applicable. Adjusted results on a consolidated basis are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following, as applicable (see attached reconciliations):

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Integration/acquisition costs $ 5.0 $ 3.4 $ 9.2 $ 7.0 Impairment of fixed assets $ 1.5 $ - $ 1.6 $ - Impairment of right of use assets $ - $ - $ 1.6 $ - Restructuring charges, net $ 63.5 $ - $ 63.9 $ -

The Company reported fee revenue in Q2 FY'24 of $704.0 million, a year-over-year decrease of 3% (down 5% on a constant currency basis). Fee revenue decreased primarily due to decreases in our permanent placement talent acquisition offerings, which includes Executive Search, Professional Search Permanent Placement and RPO, due to a decline in demand driven by global economic and other factors. This was partially offset by increases in the Interim portion of Professional Search & Interim, resulting from the acquisition of Salo ("the acquisition") which was effective February 1, 2023, and increases in fee revenue in Consulting and Digital.

Operating margin was 3.2% in Q2 FY'24, compared to 16.4% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.0% in Q2 FY'24, compared to 18.0% in the year-ago quarter. Net loss attributable to Korn Ferry was $1.7 million in Q2 FY'24, compared to net income attributable to Korn Ferry of $73.5 million in Q2 FY'23 and Adjusted EBITDA was $98.5 million in Q2 FY'24 compared to $131.1 million in Q2 FY'23.

Operating income decreased primarily due to 1) restructuring charges, net recorded in Q2 FY'24 in order to align our workforce to eliminate excess capacity resulting from the challenging macroeconomic business environment, 2) the decrease in fee revenue discussed above, and 3) higher cost of services expense associated with the recently acquired Interim businesses, partially offset by a decrease in compensation and benefits expense driven by reduced headcount and other cost control measures. Net income attributable to Korn Ferry decreased due to the same factors discussed above, partially offset by lower income tax provision.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased due to the same factors discussed above, with the exception of restructuring charges.

Results by Line of Business Selected Consulting Data (dollars in millions) (a) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Fee revenue $ 177.8 $ 173.1 $ 345.9 $ 339.6 Total revenue $ 181.0 $ 175.8 $ 351.7 $ 344.6 Ending number of consultants and execution staff (b) 1,780 1,899 1,780 1,899 Hours worked in thousands (c) 431 467 858 926 Average bill rate (d) $ 413 $ 371 $ 403 $ 367 Adjusted Results (e): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28.9 $ 31.1 $ 54.1 $ 60.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.3 % 18.0 % 15.6 % 17.9 %

(a) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (b) Represents number of employees originating, delivering and executing consulting services. (c) The number of hours worked by consultant and execution staff during the period. (d) The amount of fee revenue divided by the number of hours worked by consultants and execution staff. (e) Adjusted results exclude the following:

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Impairment of right of use assets $ - $ - $ 0.6 $ - Restructuring charges, net $ 17.6 $ - $ 17.8 $ -

Fee revenue was $177.8 million in Q2 FY'24 compared to $173.1 million in Q2 FY'23, an increase of $4.7 million or 3% (up 1% on a constant currency basis). The increase in Consulting fee revenue was driven by growth in our organizational strategy and assessment & succession solutions.

Adjusted EBITDA was $28.9 million in Q2 FY'24 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.3% compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $31.1 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.0%, in the year-ago quarter. This decrease in Adjusted EBITDA resulted primarily from increases in compensation and benefits expense and cost of services, partially offset by an increase in Consulting fee revenue.

Selected Digital Data (dollars in millions) (a) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Fee revenue $ 97.1 $ 94.3 $ 185.1 $ 178.1 Total revenue $ 97.2 $ 94.6 $ 185.2 $ 178.4 Ending number of consultants 284 365 284 365 Subscription & License fee revenue $ 32.4 $ 28.9 $ 64.9 $ 58.5 Adjusted Results (b): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29.0 $ 27.5 $ 53.3 $ 51.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.9 % 29.2 % 28.8 % 29.0 %

(a) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (b) Adjusted results exclude the following:

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Impairment of fixed assets $ 1.5 $ - $ 1.5 $ - Restructuring charges, net $ 8.9 $ - $ 8.9 $ -

Fee revenue was $97.1 million in Q2 FY'24 compared to $94.3 million in Q2 FY'23, an increase of $2.8 million or 3% (up 1% on a constant currency basis). The increase was driven by increases in total rewards, organizational strategy and sales effectiveness offerings.

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.0 million in Q2 FY'24 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.9% compared to $27.5 million and 29.2%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.

Selected Executive Search Data (a) (dollars in millions) (b) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Fee revenue $ 203.0 $ 218.4 $ 408.2 $ 451.1 Total revenue $ 204.8 $ 220.4 $ 412.4 $ 454.9 Ending number of consultants 586 621 586 621 Average number of consultants 599 620 594 604 Engagements billed 3,488 4,054 5,555 6,386 New engagements (c) 1,479 1,637 2,982 3,319 Adjusted Results (d): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39.7 $ 54.5 $ 82.2 $ 116.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.6 % 25.0 % 20.1 % 25.9 %

(a) Executive Search is the sum of the individual Executive Search Reporting Segments described in our annual and quarterly reporting on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and is presented on a consolidated basis as it is consistent with the Company's discussion of its Lines of Business, and financial metrics used by the Company's investor base. (b) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (c) Represents new engagements opened in the respective period. (d) Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following:

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Impairment of fixed assets $ - $ - $ 0.1 $ - Impairment of right of use assets $ - $ - $ 0.9 $ - Restructuring charges, net $ 25.7 $ - $ 25.9 $ -

Fee revenue was $203.0 million and $218.4 million in Q2 FY'24 and Q2 FY'23, respectively, a year-over-year decrease of $15.4 million or 7% (down 9% on a constant currency basis). The decrease in fee revenue was primarily driven by a decline in executive search activity, resulting from the uncertain and challenging economic environment.

Adjusted EBITDA was $39.7 million in Q2 FY'24 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.6% compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $54.5 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.0%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the decrease in fee revenue discussed above.

Selected Professional Search & Interim Data (dollars in millions) (a) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Fee revenue $ 138.4 $ 134.7 $ 280.6 $ 233.7 Total revenue $ 139.5 $ 135.8 $ 282.5 $ 235.8 Permanent Placement: Fee revenue $ 56.5 $ 79.5 $ 114.8 $ 153.6 Engagements billed (b) 2,018 3,006 3,455 4,709 New engagements (c) 1,184 1,816 2,419 3,662 Ending number of consultants (d) 383 527 383 527 Interim: Fee revenue $ 81.9 $ 55.3 $ 165.8 $ 80.1 Average bill rate (e) $ 126 $ 107 $ 124 $ 111 Average weekly billable consultants (f) 1,336 1,111 1,387 787 Adjusted Results (g): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25.6 $ 32.5 $ 50.0 $ 61.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.5 % 24.1 % 17.8 % 26.4 %

(a) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (b) Represents engagements billed for professional search. (c) Represents new engagements opened for professional search in the respective period. (d) Represents number of employees originating professional search. (e) Fee revenue from interim divided by the number of hours worked by consultants. (f) The number of billable consultants based on a weekly average in the respective period. (g) Adjusted results exclude the following:

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Integration/acquisition costs $ 4.9 $ 2.5 $ 8.9 $ 5.0 Restructuring charges, net $ 3.8 $ - $ 3.8 $ -

Fee revenue was $138.4 million in Q2 FY'24, an increase of $3.7 million or 3% (up 2% on a constant currency basis) compared to the year-ago quarter. The increase in fee revenue was mainly driven by additional fee revenue from the acquisition, partially offset by a decrease in permanent placement fee revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA was $25.6 million in Q2 FY'24 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.5% compared to $32.5 million and 24.1%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily due to a change in the revenue mix, with increases in fee revenue from the acquisition, partially offset by the decreases in permanent placement fee revenue.

Selected Recruitment Process Outsourcing ("RPO") Data (dollars in millions) (a) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Fee revenue $ 87.7 $ 107.3 $ 183.4 $ 221.2 Total revenue $ 90.1 $ 109.1 $ 186.9 $ 225.2 Remaining revenue under contract (b) $ 680.5 $ 922.8 $ 680.5 $ 922.8 RPO new business (c) $ 140.9 $ 290.3 $ 189.1 $ 438.7 Adjusted Results (d): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8.9 $ 16.0 $ 19.3 $ 33.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.1 % 14.9 % 10.5 % 15.2 %

(a) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (b) Estimated fee revenue associated with signed contracts for which revenue has not yet been recognized. (c) Estimated total value of a contract at the point of execution of the contract. (d) Adjusted results exclude the following:

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'24 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23 Impairment of right of use assets $ - $ - $ 0.1 $ - Restructuring charges, net $ 7.2 $ - $ 7.2 $ -

Fee revenue was $87.7 million in Q2 FY'24, a decrease of $19.6 million or 18% (down 20% on a constant currency basis) compared to the year-ago quarter. RPO fee revenue decreased due to reduced demand for the number of placements being requested by existing clients as a result of the challenging economic environment.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.9 million in Q2 FY'24 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.1% compared to $16.0 million and 14.9%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the decline in demand and fee revenue driven by global economic factors, partially offset by a decrease in compensation and benefit expenses due in large part to a decrease in the average headcount compared to the year-ago quarter.

Outlook

Assuming no new major pandemic related lockdowns or further changes in worldwide geopolitical conditions, economic conditions, financial markets or foreign exchange rates, on a consolidated basis:

Q3 FY'24 fee revenue is expected to be in the range of $645 million and $665 million; and

Q3 FY'24 diluted earnings per share is expected to range between to $0.87 to $0.95.

On a consolidated adjusted basis:

Q3 FY'24 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range from $0.96 to $1.02.

Q3 FY'24 Earnings Per Share Outlook Low High Consolidated diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.95 Integration/acquisition and restructuring charges 0.13 0.09 Tax Rate Impact (0.04 ) (0.02 ) Consolidated adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.96 $ 1.02

(1) Consolidated adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the items listed in the table.

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Fee revenue $ 704,003 $ 727,849 $ 1,403,192 $ 1,423,752 Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses 8,444 7,870 15,517 15,115 Total revenue 712,447 735,719 1,418,709 1,438,867 Compensation and benefits 453,859 464,766 933,740 930,392 General and administrative expenses 65,737 65,086 131,654 129,543 Reimbursed expenses 8,444 7,870 15,517 15,115 Cost of services 78,512 61,257 155,702 99,249 Depreciation and amortization 19,554 17,093 38,566 33,322 Restructuring charges, net 63,525 - 63,946 - Total operating expenses 689,631 616,072 1,339,125 1,207,621 Operating income 22,816 119,647 79,584 231,246 Other loss, net (13,835 ) (9,048 ) (258 ) (8,273 ) Interest expense, net (6,596 ) (7,098 ) (11,336 ) (14,710 ) Income before provision for income taxes 2,385 103,501 67,990 208,263 Income tax provision 2,341 28,886 20,761 55,112 Net income 44 74,615 47,229 153,151 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,755 ) (1,074 ) (2,335 ) (2,363 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Korn Ferry $ (1,711 ) $ 73,541 $ 44,894 $ 150,788 (Loss) earnings per common share attributable to Korn Ferry: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 1.39 $ 0.86 $ 2.85 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 1.38 $ 0.86 $ 2.83 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 51,328 51,868 51,131 51,820 Diluted 51,328 52,005 51,401 52,143 Cash dividends declared per share: $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.36 $ 0.30

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL SUMMARY BY REPORTING SEGMENT (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Fee revenue: Consulting $ 177,795 $ 173,092 2.7 % $ 345,883 $ 339,576 1.9 % Digital 97,092 94,329 2.9 % 185,078 178,090 3.9 % Executive Search: North America 132,512 142,485 (7.0 )% 260,010 294,029 (11.6 %) EMEA 43,098 44,645 (3.5 )% 89,874 91,701 (2.0 %) Asia Pacific 19,304 23,408 (17.5 )% 43,843 49,789 (11.9 %) Latin America 8,079 7,821 3.3 % 14,500 15,629 (7.2 %) Total Executive Search (a) 202,993 218,359 (7.0 )% 408,227 451,148 (9.5 %) Professional Search & Interim 138,384 134,743 2.7 % 280,563 233,690 20.1 % RPO 87,739 107,326 (18.3 )% 183,441 221,248 (17.1 %) Total fee revenue 704,003 727,849 (3.3 )% 1,403,192 1,423,752 (1.4 %) Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses 8,444 7,870 7.3 % 15,517 15,115 2.7 % Total revenue $ 712,447 $ 735,719 (3.2 )% $ 1,418,709 $ 1,438,867 (1.4 %)

(a) Total Executive Search is the sum of the individual Executive Search Reporting Segments and is presented on a consolidated basis as it is consistent with the Company's discussion of its Lines of Business, and financial metrics used by the Company's investor base.

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) October 31, 2023 April 30, 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 620,836 $ 844,024 Marketable securities 26,149 44,837 Receivables due from clients, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $47,574 and $44,377 at October 31, 2023 and April 30, 2023, respectively 592,208 569,601 Income taxes and other receivables 66,073 67,512 Unearned compensation 62,533 63,476 Prepaid expenses and other assets 53,741 49,219 Total current assets 1,421,540 1,638,669 Marketable securities, non-current 196,860 179,040 Property and equipment, net 165,815 161,876 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 122,621 142,690 Cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance policies, net of loans 202,094 197,998 Deferred income taxes 101,099 102,057 Goodwill 907,563 909,491 Intangible assets, net 101,423 114,426 Unearned compensation, non-current 119,357 103,607 Investments and other assets 22,589 24,590 Total assets $ 3,360,961 $ 3,574,444 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 46,375 $ 53,386 Income taxes payable 19,446 19,969 Compensation and benefits payable 327,129 532,934 Operating lease liability, current 42,774 45,821 Other accrued liabilities 328,395 324,150 Total current liabilities 764,119 976,260 Deferred compensation and other retirement plans 406,220 396,534 Operating lease liability, non-current 100,321 119,220 Long-term debt 396,565 396,194 Deferred tax liabilities 6,629 5,352 Other liabilities 26,607 27,879 Total liabilities 1,700,461 1,921,439 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.01 par value, 150,000 shares authorized, 77,505 and 76,693 shares issued and 52,656 and 52,269 shares outstanding at October 31, 2023 and April 30, 2023, respectively 435,340 429,754 Retained earnings 1,336,686 1,311,081 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (115,873 ) (92,764 ) Total Korn Ferry stockholders' equity 1,656,153 1,648,071 Noncontrolling interest 4,347 4,934 Total stockholders' equity 1,660,500 1,653,005 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,360,961 $ 3,574,444

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income attributable to Korn Ferry $ (1,711 ) $ 73,541 $ 44,894 $ 150,788 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,755 1,074 2,335 2,363 Net income 44 74,615 47,229 153,151 Income tax provision 2,341 28,886 20,761 55,112 Income before provision for income taxes 2,385 103,501 67,990 208,263 Other loss, net 13,835 9,048 258 8,273 Interest expense, net 6,596 7,098 11,336 14,710 Operating income 22,816 119,647 79,584 231,246 Depreciation and amortization 19,554 17,093 38,566 33,322 Other loss, net (13,835 ) (9,048 ) (258 ) (8,273 ) Integration/acquisition costs (1) 5,030 3,411 9,158 7,016 Impairment of fixed assets (2) 1,452 - 1,575 - Impairment of right of use assets (3) - - 1,629 - Restructuring charges, net (4) 63,525 - 63,946 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,542 $ 131,103 $ 194,200 $ 263,311 Operating margin 3.2 % 16.4 % 5.7 % 16.2 % Depreciation and amortization 2.8 % 2.3 % 2.7 % 2.4 % Other loss, net (1.9 )% (1.2 )% 0.0 % (0.6 )% Integration/acquisition costs (1) 0.7 % 0.5 % 0.7 % 0.5 % Impairment of fixed assets (2) 0.2 % - % 0.1 % - % Impairment of right of use assets (3) - % - % 0.1 % - % Restructuring charges, net (4) 9.0 % - % 4.5 % - % Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.0 % 18.0 % 13.8 % 18.5 % Net (loss) income attributable to Korn Ferry $ (1,711 ) $ 73,541 $ 44,894 $ 150,788 Integration/acquisition costs (1) 5,030 3,411 9,158 7,016 Impairment of fixed assets (2) 1,452 - 1,575 - Impairment of right of use assets (3) - - 1,629 - Restructuring charges, net (4) 63,525 - 63,946 - Tax effect on the adjusted items (5) (17,252 ) (812 ) (18,671 ) (1,705 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry $ 51,044 $ 76,140 $ 102,531 $ 156,099 Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.04 ) $ 1.39 $ 0.86 $ 2.85 Integration/acquisition costs (1) 0.10 0.07 0.18 0.13 Impairment of fixed assets (2) 0.03 - 0.03 - Impairment of right of use assets (3) - - 0.03 - Restructuring charges, net (4) 1.24 - 1.24 - Tax effect on the adjusted items (5) (0.35 ) (0.02 ) (0.37 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 1.44 $ 1.97 $ 2.95 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.04 ) $ 1.38 $ 0.86 $ 2.83 Integration/acquisition costs (1) 0.10 0.07 0.18 0.13 Impairment of fixed assets (2) 0.03 - 0.03 - Impairment of right of use assets (3) - - 0.03 - Restructuring charges, net (4) 1.23 - 1.23 - Tax effect on the adjusted items (5) (0.35 ) (0.02 ) (0.37 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.97 $ 1.43 $ 1.96 $ 2.93

Explanation of Non-GAAP Adjustments (1) Costs associated with previous acquisitions, such as legal and professional fees, retention awards and the on-going integration expenses to combine the companies. (2) Costs associated with impairment of fixed assets primarily due to software impairment charge in our Digital segment. (3) Costs associated with impairment of right-of-use assets due to terminating and deciding to sublease some of our office leases. (4) Restructuring charges incurred to align our workforce to eliminate excess capacity resulting from the challenging macroeconomic business environment. (5) Tax effect on integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets and right of use assets, and restructuring charges, net.

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CONTINUED (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 Fee revenue Total revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA margin Fee revenue Total revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA margin (dollars in thousands) Consulting $ 177,795 $ 180,953 $ 28,928 16.3 % $ 173,092 $ 175,845 $ 31,089 18.0 % Digital 97,092 97,157 28,983 29.9 % 94,329 94,577 27,524 29.2 % Executive Search: North America 132,512 133,933 29,436 22.2 % 142,485 144,147 37,969 26.6 % EMEA 43,098 43,315 5,619 13.0 % 44,645 44,919 8,081 18.1 % Asia Pacific 19,304 19,460 3,875 20.1 % 23,408 23,523 5,834 24.9 % Latin America 8,079 8,085 805 10.0 % 7,821 7,822 2,607 33.3 % Total Executive Search 202,993 204,793 39,735 19.6 % 218,359 220,411 54,491 25.0 % Professional Search & Interim 138,384 139,455 25,622 18.5 % 134,743 135,762 32,457 24.1 % RPO 87,739 90,089 8,855 10.1 % 107,326 109,124 16,004 14.9 % Corporate - - (33,581 ) - - (30,462 ) Consolidated $ 704,003 $ 712,447 $ 98,542 14.0 % $ 727,849 $ 735,719 $ 131,103 18.0 %

Six Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 Fee revenue Total revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA margin Fee revenue Total revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA margin (dollars in thousands) Consulting $ 345,883 $ 351,746 $ 54,108 15.6 % $ 339,576 $ 344,580 $ 60,639 17.9 % Digital 185,078 185,169 53,308 28.8 % 178,090 178,392 51,702 29.0 % Executive Search: North America 260,010 263,346 58,192 22.4 % 294,029 297,031 81,718 27.8 % EMEA 89,874 90,450 11,257 12.5 % 91,701 92,248 16,596 18.1 % Asia Pacific 43,843 44,070 10,190 23.2 % 49,789 49,975 13,185 26.5 % Latin America 14,500 14,507 2,546 17.6 % 15,629 15,631 5,224 33.4 % Total Executive Search 408,227 412,373 82,185 20.1 % 451,148 454,885 116,723 25.9 % Professional Search & Interim 280,563 282,524 49,951 17.8 % 233,690 235,814 61,618 26.4 % RPO 183,441 186,897 19,326 10.5 % 221,248 225,196 33,713 15.2 % Corporate - - (64,678 ) - - (61,084 ) Consolidated $ 1,403,192 $ 1,418,709 $ 194,200 13.8 % $ 1,423,752 $ 1,438,867 $ 263,311 18.5 %

