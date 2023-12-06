

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Natural Foods (UNFI):



Earnings: -$39 million in Q1 vs. $66 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.67 in Q1 vs. $1.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of -$2 million or -$0.04 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.21 per share Revenue: $7.55 billion in Q1 vs. $7.53 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: (-$0.88) - $0.38 Full year revenue guidance: $30.9 - $31.5 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken