Gene Guard Detox: New Glyphosate and Forever Chemicals Binding Strains Available for Commercialization

Gene Guard Detox, a groundbreaking scientific research company since 2019, has developed a patented revolutionary new product, selected strains for removing glyphosate and plasticizing chemicals (BPA) from the body.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Gene Guard Detox is thrilled to announce a glyphosate detox solution that has successfully identified and isolated strains of food-grade bacteria, using in-vitro and in-vivo testing to reduce glyphosate levels by more than 50%. The strains are Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) and food grade.

Led by Founder & CEO John McColgan and his science advisory team, including Paul Mills, Ph.D., and Hans-Peter Bissinger, Ph.D., Gene Guard has been developing bacterial strains that can reduce the absorption of ubiquitous toxins ingested in diets that can have detrimental effects on human health.

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in a controversial and highly-used herbicide, which is also the key ingredient in dozens of other herbicides. Glyphosate is contaminating food supplies worldwide and potentially contributes to a range of disorders and illnesses in humans and animals due to chronic exposure and accumulation in tissues.

BPA has been linked to developmental and health problems in children and infants, including learning and behavior conditions like Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD), anxiety and depression; early puberty in girls; diabetes; heart disease and obesity. Additional research suggests a possible link between BPA and increased blood pressure, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The application of Gene Guard's Probiotics within the human health and wellness industry provides global market opportunities and sustainable long-term growth in the human and pet market. Through its innovative technology, Gene Guard is the first-to-market with patented glyphosate and BPA binding strains that are GRAS. These strains represent a platform for simple screening of additional toxins that are expected to expand the utility and value of GRAS isolates with toxin binding activity.

The global probiotics market is currently $60B and is set to hit $130B by 2030. Gene Guard's strains can be licensed now for an extensive range of probiotics, food additives (hot or cold), and feed applications for the reduction of xenobiotic exposure.

For a more in-depth presentation and business opportunities, please visit geneguarddetox.com.

About Gene Guard Detox

We provide robust and scientifically validated probiotic products that prevent health threats by removing harmful and potentially harmful toxins from the digestive tract before they are absorbed into and distributed throughout the body.

Our selective probiotic strains mitigate the amount of toxins that enter the circulation and organs from the digestive tract by virtue of the probiotic's individual capacity to bind environmental toxins. Ingested toxins will remain bound to the unique probiotic bacteria instead of being absorbed into the body, ultimately supporting improved health and well-being.

