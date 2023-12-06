Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Jetzt kommt richtig Musik rein! Unternehmen wechselt auf Überholspur!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903615 | ISIN: US9111631035 | Ticker-Symbol: UN3
Tradegate
06.12.23
13:53 Uhr
15,560 Euro
+0,440
+2,91 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,39014,49017:35
14,39014,49017:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED NATURAL FOODS
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC15,560+2,91 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.