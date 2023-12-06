

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $234 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $272 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $2.52 billion from $2.58 billion last year.



Outlook



For fiscal 2024, the company continues to project adjusted earnings per share in a range of $3.09 to $3.15, an increase of 3 percent to 5 percent from prior year.



Net sales are expected to be down 0.5 percent to up 1.5 percent from last year's $9.36 billion. Organic net sales are still projected to be flat to an increase of 2 percent.



The Street is looking for earnings of $3.07 per share on sales of $9.42 billion, a growth of 0.7 percent from last year.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading at $40.99, up 1.54 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken