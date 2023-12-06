Clear Vision Center Office-Based Surgery Facility Receives QUAD A Certification

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Acclaimed cataract and refractive surgeon Dr. Joshua Vrabec is elevating patient experience to new heights through his Clear Vision Center office-based eye surgery center. Dr. Vrabec broke ground in 2022 by opening Michigan's first accredited in-office eye surgery suite, allowing cataract and LASIK patients to undergo essential eye procedures onsite without the hassle of traveling to hospitals or ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

Clear Vision Center is delighted to announce its OBS suite recently met the highest safety and quality standards by earning prestigious QUAD A accreditation - a first for an office-based surgery site in Michigan. This rigorous certification confirms the facility complies with the most up-to-date surgical protocols for infrastructure, equipment, medications, staff credentials and emergency response. By opting to undergo cataract, LASIK or retinal procedures in Dr. Vrabec's onsite surgery center as opposed to a hospital, patients benefit from continuity of care with familiar faces in comfortable surroundings, without exposure to other potentially ill patients.

Clear Vision is the first Michigan eye care center to pioneer the in-office surgery concept, perform over 600 successful procedures, and receive the QUAD A seal of approval. The latter is typically reserved for ambulatory surgery centers and affirms the practice's stellar safety track record of zero infections to date.

"Earning QUAD A accreditation required a tremendous collaborative effort from our entire team to implement and demonstrate adherence to the highest benchmarks for our in-office operating suite," said Dr. Vrabec. "We are proud to further our mission of pairing best-in-class clinical outcomes with an unparalleled patient experience."

In-Office Surgery Advantages:

• Lower cost - eliminates hospital and anesthesia fees

• Enhanced safety protocols to prevent infection

• Personalized care - familiar faces and setting

• No IV sedation - less risk and faster recovery

• 99% patient satisfaction rate

As a board-certified ophthalmologist, LASIK surgeon, and cataract specialist with over 20 years of experience and 6,000 procedures performed, Dr. Vrabec's surgical expertise is unmatched. Combined with the convenience and comfort of an in-office setting, Clear Vision Center offers a vastly superior alternative for essential eye surgery procedures.

The QUAD A certification cements Clear Vision Center's standing as a trailblazer in office-based eye surgery. Dr. Vrabec aims to continue leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver the pinnacle of surgical precision and patient experience.

