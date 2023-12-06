Long Island Capital Alliance to Hold Cannabis Capital Forum on December 8, 2023

Join the Most Anticipated Cannabis Industry Event on Long Island with Fireside Chat Featuring Tremain S. Wright, Chair of NY Cannabis Control Board, and Senator Jeremy Cooney, Chair of NYS Senate Cannabis Subcommittee

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / The Long Island Capital Alliance ("LICA"), Long Island's leading non-profit capital formation and business development organization, today announced the program for its annual Cannabis Capital Forum to be held on Friday, December 8, 2023 from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM Eastern, including the keynote speakers, presenting companies and investor and industry panelists.

The capital forum will feature:

Presenting Companies

Adonis Holdings Inc. is a processor applicant led by an experienced western US management team, with an established business based on branded products including flower, pre-rolls, pens, hash, and rosin. Facility in Gloversville, New York.

is a processor applicant led by an experienced western US management team, with an established business based on branded products including flower, pre-rolls, pens, hash, and rosin. Facility in Gloversville, New York. Empire Farms is a licensed outdoor cultivator located in Copake, New York. It is a women-owned and led corporation.

is a licensed outdoor cultivator located in Copake, New York. It is a women-owned and led corporation. High Falls Canna is a strong established brand in New York for high-quality flower, kief, chillums and more, cultivated in the Hudson Valley and already on the shelves in many New York dispensaries and CGS's.

is a strong established brand in New York for high-quality flower, kief, chillums and more, cultivated in the Hudson Valley and already on the shelves in many New York dispensaries and CGS's. Mello Tymes LLC is a retail dispensary in the Bronx, New York.

is a retail dispensary in the Bronx, New York. Planet Nugg is a retail dispensary and delivery service with established location in Farmingdale, New York.

is a retail dispensary and delivery service with established location in Farmingdale, New York. Purple Owl Dispensary is a high-end licensed legal retail dispensary in downtown White Plains, Westchester County.

Fireside Chat Speakers

Tremain S. Wright, Chair of NY Cannabis Control Board

Jeremy Cooney, State Senator and Chair of NYS Senate Cannabis Subcommittee

Moderators

Neil Kaufman, Managing Member of Kaufman McGowan PLLC

Jill Scher, Partner in the Tax & Business Services division of Marcum LLP

Investor Panel:

Peter Sack, Managing Director of Chicago Atlantic

Jeff Finkle, CEO of The Arcview Group

Brian Herrington, VP External Affairs & Foundation President of Scotts Miracle-Gro

LICA is hosting the Cannabis Capital Forum on Friday, December 8, 2023 from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM Eastern at the RXR Center, 68 South Service Road, Melville, NY, 11747. The capital forum provides an opportunity to meet capital providers, entrepreneurs, industry executives and businesses seeking capital, as well as to hear industry experts discuss financing alternatives for the emerging cannabis industry. Investors receive complimentary admission.

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance ( www.licapital.org ), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community, and has been recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly-traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations.

The work of LICA in assisting dozens of local companies in raising over $150 million and providing business formation consultation would not be possible without the support of its sponsors. A total of 14 sponsors provide LICA, a non-profit organization, with financial contributions and in-kind services.

Our sponsors contribute significant time and effort to the success of LICA. Please support them!?For more information on LICA sponsors and next events, please contact LICA today or register online at www.licapital.org.

* * *

Contact:

Jordan Darrow

Darrow Associates, Inc.

jdarrow@darrowir.com

631-766-4528

SOURCE: Long Island Capital Alliance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/813720/long-island-capital-alliance-to-hold-cannabis-capital-forum-on-december-8-2023