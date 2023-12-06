Revenue Grid Revolutionizes Sales Excellence With AI and Data Innovations

Streamlined Workflows, Effortless Reporting, and Enhanced Signal Management Empower Go-To-Market Teams with Actionable Insights and Greater Pipeline Visibility

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Revenue Grid, a leading revenue operations and intelligence platform for global sales teams, today announced new industry-first features and enhancements designed to improve sales productivity and streamline collaborative workflows. Revenue Grid's Winter 23 product release enables organizations to harness the power of AI and world-class data-capturing technology to unlock revenue opportunities and discover actionable insights.

New Features and Enhancements Include:

Streamlined Workflows with Centralized and Actionable Signals

Automated Best Practices Through Signals Library

Effortless Report Sharing for Team Alignment

Enhanced CRM Integration with Lightning Out

"In today's highly competitive business environment, the need for data-driven decision-making has never been more important," said Vlad Voskresensky, Co-founder of Revenue Grid. "Our Winter Release enhancements reinforce our commitment to enable global sales teams to boost sales performance to extraordinary new levels. We are dedicated to continuous innovation to empower organizations to use the power of AI and our world-leading data-capturing technology to unlock revenue opportunities."

New Platform Enhancements: Winter Release 2023

Manage Workflow from One Location: Centralized Signals Control : Revenue Grid's Generative Signals capability is unparalleled in the industry, with distinctive features that are not only actionable, customizable, and generative but also extremely fast, with the ability to recommend tailored content to individual users. Generative Signals provides instant AI summaries of opportunities, status, next steps, and personalized action items-now all consolidated within a unified view that taps into historical work and CRM data. The unified Signals view elevates workflow efficiency, boosts productivity, and enhances customer engagement. Automated email threading empowers teams to compose emails effortlessly with precision and efficiency.

: Revenue Grid's Generative Signals capability is unparalleled in the industry, with distinctive features that are not only actionable, customizable, and generative but also extremely fast, with the ability to recommend tailored content to individual users. Generative Signals provides instant AI summaries of opportunities, status, next steps, and personalized action items-now all consolidated within a unified view that taps into historical work and CRM data. The unified Signals view elevates workflow efficiency, boosts productivity, and enhances customer engagement. Automated email threading empowers teams to compose emails effortlessly with precision and efficiency. Signals Library: Unlock Best Practices, Simplify Actions : AI advancements boost Revenue Grid's Revenue Signals capability to turn sales data into actionable alerts and actions rapidly. Teams can browse the Signals Library, a collection of dedicated best practices for every sales persona, to explore, configure, and unlock valuable automation. For instance, AI-powered Signals analyze customer communications to ensure a customer's request isn't overlooked, while another Signal examines deal patterns and flags timely opportunities so they aren't lost. An Opportunity Signal uses AI to evaluate deal information and summarize key updates, stage changes, meeting history, and next steps. In addition to numerous enhancements to Library offerings, teams can now more easily integrate Signals into the Revenue Grid environment with Signals Builder.

: AI advancements boost Revenue Grid's Revenue Signals capability to turn sales data into actionable alerts and actions rapidly. Teams can browse the Signals Library, a collection of dedicated best practices for every sales persona, to explore, configure, and unlock valuable automation. For instance, AI-powered Signals analyze customer communications to ensure a customer's request isn't overlooked, while another Signal examines deal patterns and flags timely opportunities so they aren't lost. An Opportunity Signal uses AI to evaluate deal information and summarize key updates, stage changes, meeting history, and next steps. In addition to numerous enhancements to Library offerings, teams can now more easily integrate Signals into the Revenue Grid environment with Signals Builder. Share and Integrate Reports Seamlessly: Enhanced Report Collaboration : Sales teams can optimize the sales workflow and maximize efficiency through streamlined report collaboration. New features foster alignment through shared reports, enabling RevOps to seamlessly integrate and validate data and optimize sales processes for greater efficiency. New features would allow teams to tailor reports to each user's needs and align with individual preferences and workflow.

: Sales teams can optimize the sales workflow and maximize efficiency through streamlined report collaboration. New features foster alignment through shared reports, enabling to seamlessly integrate and validate data and optimize sales processes for greater efficiency. New features would allow teams to tailor reports to each user's needs and align with individual preferences and workflow. Enhanced CRM Integration: Lightning Out for Customized Workflows : Revenue Grid's new release incorporates Salesforce Lightning Out, streamlining the integration of Salesforce functionalities into external web pages or applications. By leveraging this feature, Revenue Grid's "Sidebar" - a cloud application that provides two-way data synchronization between a CRM system and an Exchange mailbox - enables direct data input into Salesforce. The input aligns with a company's business processes without leaving Gmail or Outlook.

About Revenue Grid

Revenue Grid is a revenue intelligence platform that helps businesses identify and prevent revenue leaks at any stage of the revenue generation process. Revenue Grid fights revenue leaks by automatically capturing all relevant sales activities, analyzing data with AI, implementing changes to sales processes with Revenue Signals, and measuring the effectiveness of those changes. Organizations as diverse as Hilton, Western Union, Moody's, Trip Advisor, Red Cross, and Robert Half have chosen Revenue Grid thanks to its customizability and enterprise-readiness. Revenue Grid is a private company headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit revenuegrid.com.

