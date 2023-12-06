TASBO Launches Strategic Partnership with BondLink to Strengthen Access to Capital for Texas Schools

Two leading organizations join forces to offer exclusive resources and opportunities to school business officials

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / The Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO) today announced a strategic partnership with BondLink, the leading provider of investor relations and debt management solutions for municipal bond issuers. This partnership will empower TASBO's network of over 1,000 member schools with enhanced access to BondLink's cutting-edge services and exclusive educational opportunities.

The collaboration will introduce Texas school officials to personalized tools and resources that can help them access capital more efficiently while providing the public with greater clarity into their financial operations, particularly around bond issuances.

Tracy Ginsburg, Executive Director of TASBO, expressed her enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, "At TASBO, we're committed to supporting schools across Texas and promoting transparency throughout our operations. This collaboration with BondLink reinforces our commitment by providing our members with state-of-the-art resources to navigate the complex world of school finance. We believe that effective communication with investors is vital for success with capital projects, and BondLink offers an easy, turnkey solution for our members to build a stronger presence among all stakeholders."

"Public schools are some of the most essential infrastructure in the country," Colin MacNaught, CEO & Co-Founder of BondLink. "And financing new construction or repair through the issuance of bonds is essential. We're excited to work closely with TASBO in this partnership so that Texas school districts engage the bond market as efficiently as possible with interest rates becoming so challenging."

Prominent independent school districts in Texas, such as the Harris County Department of Education, Fort Worth ISD and Austin ISD, already rely on BondLink to power their public-facing financial transparency websites and attract investors to help fund major capital projects.

Texas schools continue to experience increased enrollments and face ongoing capital project needs. At the same time, demands from investors for financial disclosure continue to increase and borrowing costs are nearly triple what they were at the beginning of 2022. The BondLink-TASBO partnership arrives at an ideal time for school business officials.

About the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO)

TASBO is the go-to resource for Texas school business and operations professionals. For more than 75 years, TASBO has earned trust as the leading non-profit association supporting public schools. Key services include expert-led training, networking, and consulting. In an ever-evolving education system, TASBO is where members turn to get answers and find community. TASBO's mission is to promote the highest standards of ethics and professionalism, provide the resources necessary to be leaders in their fields, and advocate for effective use of resources in public education.

About BondLink

BondLink, a cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps issuers engage more bond investors through transparency and actionable insights. Founded by CEO Colin MacNaught, who spent seven years issuing nearly $25 billion in bonds on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and CTO Carl Query, BondLink went live in 2016. BondLink clients have issued more than $50B of bonds in 2023. BondLink provides its issuer clients with tools to manage their capital financing programs more efficiently while providing investors with the interim financial reports and data they need to close information gaps and make informed decisions through a single platform. BondLink was named to the 2023 GovTech 100, marking its fifth consecutive appearance on the annual list. For more information, visit www.bondlink.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

