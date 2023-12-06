

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK construction activity remained in contraction for the third straight month in November, led by another sharp fall in residential building activity, survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.



The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Construction Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 45.5 in November from 45.6 in October. The score was expected to fall to 46.3.



Any score below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.



Housing activity remained the weakest-performing sector in November on the backdrop of unfavourable market conditions, followed by the civil engineering segment.



Commercial building activity also dropped for the third straight month, despite showing some resilience.



New orders fell for the fourth consecutive month in November, though at the slowest pace since August. Less sales volume was attributed to customer hesitancy and greater borrowing costs.



As a result of fewer workloads and new project launches, input purchasing has now declined in five of the previous six months, the survey said.



As a result of concerns about the near-term demand outlook, staffing numbers and purchasing activity decreased in November.



On the price front, input prices fell at the steepest pace in more than fourteen years, linked to lower raw material prices and greater competition among suppliers in response to falling demand for construction inputs.



'Lower demand, elevated interest rates, and the prospect of an election promise an uncertain start to 2024,' Dr. John Glen, chief economist at CIPS, said.



'This is a challenging moment for suppliers in the sector, who may have tough price negotiations ahead.'



