As 2023 comes to a close, so does the window of opportunity for taxpayers to take advantage of strategic planning. Here Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting (TAA) North America provides expert insights into key areas of focus and strategic year-end tax planning as it relates to individuals, corporations and the tax and accounting profession.

What: Year-end tax planning is often the last chance many have to take critical actions that will directly impact 2023 tax returns. There are several common tax strategies that are evergreen and should be considered annually, while others are unique to the current 2023 tax season due to specific changes in tax legislation. Both annual and seasonal tax strategies present opportunities to maximize one's return.

Annual year-end tax planning strategies that should always be considered include: postponing income and accelerating deductions; maximizing qualified retirement plan and charitable contributions; bunching itemized deductions; tax loss harvesting; and annual gifting.

Tax planning issues that are specific to the 2023 filing season should be approached strategically and include: leveraging the expanded clean energy-related credits for the home; new and expanded clean vehicle credits; new and expanded clean energy credits and deductions for businesses, including small business expensing and clean commercial vehicles; new third-party reporting on Form 1099-B and postponement of expanded Form 1099-K reporting; change in required minimum distributions (RMDs) for retirement plans; possible legislative changes to Child Tax Credit, the state and local tax deduction limit, and business depreciation and expensing; and, IRS challenge to Employee Retention Credit claims.

Resources: Wolters Kluwer has published a Tax Briefing for 2023 Year End Tax Planning, which can be downloaded at the following link: engagetax.wolterskluwer.com/2023-Year-End-Tax-Planning.

