Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Jetzt kommt richtig Musik rein! Unternehmen wechselt auf Überholspur!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2023 | 14:26
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenMoney Journal: Trillium Asset Management's Advocacy Approach to Gender, Racial and Ethnic Diversity

by Shareholder Advocacy Team, Trillium Asset Management

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / We at Trillium believe that diversity, inclusive of gender and race, is an essential component of sound governance and essential to a well-functioning organization. As a financial firm, we seek to achieve diversity at all levels and seek to invest in companies that are doing the same.

There should be no doubt that diverse Boards, C-Suites and workforces supported by an inclusive work environment lead to better business outcomes. Studies by McKinsey & Company, The Wall Street Journal, ISS Analytics, and others confirm consistent correlation between diversity on boards and in senior leadership ranks and improved shareholder value, higher levels of innovation or positive financial measures.

We also know environments that foster a culture that welcomes diverse perspectives is critical to a healthy economy and democracy. The MeToo movement, the Women's March, the removal of confederate monuments, kneeling NFL players and other efforts both large and small have helped amplify questions and deeper discussion about how we treat women, and racial and ethnic minorities in our communities, workplaces, and schools. These events show us that no industry is immune to the consequences of workplace inequality and underlined the need for companies to measure and report useful investor information on their progress to build inclusive workplaces.

Here is a closer look at Trillium's Advocacy Approach: Engaging Portfolio Companies on their Workforce, Executive Leadership and Board Diversity - https://greenmoney.com/trilliums-advocacy-approach-to-gender-racial-and-ethnic-diversity

=====

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/813812/trillium-asset-managements-advocacy-approach-to-gender-racial-and-ethnic-diversity

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.