GreenMoney Journal: Trillium Asset Management's Advocacy Approach to Gender, Racial and Ethnic Diversity

by Shareholder Advocacy Team, Trillium Asset Management

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / We at Trillium believe that diversity, inclusive of gender and race, is an essential component of sound governance and essential to a well-functioning organization. As a financial firm, we seek to achieve diversity at all levels and seek to invest in companies that are doing the same.

There should be no doubt that diverse Boards, C-Suites and workforces supported by an inclusive work environment lead to better business outcomes. Studies by McKinsey & Company, The Wall Street Journal, ISS Analytics, and others confirm consistent correlation between diversity on boards and in senior leadership ranks and improved shareholder value, higher levels of innovation or positive financial measures.

We also know environments that foster a culture that welcomes diverse perspectives is critical to a healthy economy and democracy. The MeToo movement, the Women's March, the removal of confederate monuments, kneeling NFL players and other efforts both large and small have helped amplify questions and deeper discussion about how we treat women, and racial and ethnic minorities in our communities, workplaces, and schools. These events show us that no industry is immune to the consequences of workplace inequality and underlined the need for companies to measure and report useful investor information on their progress to build inclusive workplaces.

Here is a closer look at Trillium's Advocacy Approach: Engaging Portfolio Companies on their Workforce, Executive Leadership and Board Diversity

