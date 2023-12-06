WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Largely reflecting a pullback in the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in the month of October.
The Commerce Department said the trade deficit increased to $64.3 billion in October from a revised $61.2 billion in September.
Economists had expected the trade deficit to rise to $64.1 billion from the $61.5 billion originally reported for the previous month.
The wider trade deficit came as the value of exports slumped by 1.0 percent to $258.8 billion, while the value of imports inched up by 0.2 percent to $323.0 billion.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX