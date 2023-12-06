Connect America Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mike Cantor will provide insights into connected health strategy, guide product innovation, and work closely with partners to expand virtual care in the home and improve quality and efficiency for providers, payers and other healthcare partners.

BALA-CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Connect America LLC, a nationally recognized innovator of connected health solutions that enable older adults and those living with chronic conditions to live safely and well at home, today announced the appointment of clinical healthcare technology leader Mike Cantor, MD, JD.





Connect America Logo





As a member of Connect America's leadership team, Dr. Cantor will leverage his clinical experience as a geriatrician and digital health expert to influence solution strategy, help guide product innovation, and ensure quality and cost efficiencies.

With over 20 years of leadership experience across the healthcare landscape, Dr. Cantor brings an extensive background in designing and implementing value-based care, quality improvement and care management programs for healthcare providers and health plans. As a board-certified geriatrician, physician executive, and attorney, he has unique insight into how technology can provide solutions to deliver care more efficiently for aging and vulnerable populations. The depth of his experience in building care programs for this population will be instrumental in helping Connect America execute its vision of enabling a world where everyone can age gracefully and well at home.

Previously, Dr. Cantor was the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Bright Health Plan, an innovative health insurer; CMO for CareCentrix, a leading outsourced home health, durable medical equipment, and post-acute care benefits manager; and CMO for the New England Quality Care Alliance (NEQCA), the physician network affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Cantor has practiced medicine as a geriatrician in nursing homes, long-term acute care, house call programs, ambulatory care, hospitals, and currently makes house calls one day a month. He trained in internal medicine at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston and completed his geriatrics fellowship at Harvard Medical School. He has degrees in law and medicine from the University of Illinois.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Mike Cantor, a distinguished healthcare technology leader with extensive experience both clinically and administratively within the populations we serve," said Janet Dillione, Chief Executive Officer of Connect America. "His invaluable insight will play a pivotal role as we chart our course into the future, fostering innovation within the digital health space in order to facilitate and support aging in place."

"I am excited to join the Connect America leadership team to help create and deliver comprehensive solutions that address the critical needs of this vulnerable population, support aging in place, and add substantial value to the care-at-home market," said Dr. Cantor. "I am inspired by the organization's vital mission, and I look forward to seeing the impact the Connect America Home platform will have on enhancing quality of care for patients and enabling independence and safety at home."

###

About Connect America

Connect America, and its family of brands, is the leading provider of connective health solutions dedicated to empowering aging adults and vulnerable populations to live safely and independently at home for as long as possible. Their AI-assisted digital health and safety platform includes Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, Personal Emergency Response Services (PERS), Medication Management, Analytics, and SDoH support that enables continuous in-home and mobile monitoring of aging and at-risk populations for more timely interventions and smart escalations of care. With improved outcomes, reduced hospitalizations and lower care costs, patients and their care circles have peace of mind knowing Connect America is how health and home connect. To learn more, visit https://www.connectamerica.com.

Contact Information

Jane MacPherson

Communications Manager

jane.macpherson@lifeline.ca

16473027164

SOURCE: Connect America

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/812962/connect-america-appoints-new-chief-medical-officer