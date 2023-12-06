Cogomovement - Avalon Bimm, LLC: Transform Your Holiday Health: Cogno-Cravings Unveils Breakthrough Solution for Holiday Cravings and Stress

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Cognomovement, a pioneer in cognitive science-based wellness solutions, today announced the launch of CognoCravings, an innovative program designed to combat stress-induced cravings and improve overall health during the holiday season. This revolutionary approach is rooted in advanced cognitive science and offers a unique method to eliminate unhealthy cravings, a common challenge during the festive but often stressful holiday period.





CognoCravings Logo

Image of the Cogno ball, and a donut representing Cognomovement's Cognocravings Course





The holiday season, while joyful, frequently triggers stress-related health issues. A significant statistic from the National Alliance on Mental Illness highlights that 64% of people experience holiday depression, exacerbated by financial, emotional, and physical stress. CognoCravings addresses these challenges by offering a groundbreaking method to counteract the effects of holiday stress on health.

Developed by Bill McKenna and Liz Larson, CognoCravings requires participants to engage in specific body movements while envisioning the enjoyment of their desired item. This process, taking just 20 minutes, has been reported to drastically reduce cravings. Bill McKenna explains, "It's not about willpower; it's about rewiring the desire that drives cravings." This innovative method effectively reprograms the nervous system, transitioning from craving responses to simple disinterest.

The program's success is evidenced by numerous testimonials. Jon, who struggled with a 20-year Pepsi Max craving, attributes his newfound energy and vitality to CognoCravings. Similarly, Coral's story reveals the program's positive impact on family dynamics and personal health. Further testimonials include Rebecca, who stopped nail-biting, and Karen, who curbed chocolate cravings, both experiencing enhanced self-esteem and improved interpersonal relationships as a result.

The benefits of CognoCravings extend beyond reducing cravings. Participants have reported improved emotional well-being, increased energy levels, and better interpersonal relationships, all contributing to a healthier and more enjoyable holiday season.

CognoCravings is available now at Cognocravings.com, with an added incentive of receiving the Cognomovement Ball, a tool designed to amplify the wellness journey. For more information, visit Cognocravings.com and Cognomovement.com, or contact us at info@cognomovement.com or 858-251-6999. Follow us on social media for updates and insights.

CognoCravings is more than just a program; it's a movement towards empowering individuals to evolve into the best versions of themselves, especially during the challenging holiday season.

