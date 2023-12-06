Americord Elevates Standards With Strategic Lab Relocation to Somerset, New Jersey

SOMERSET, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Americord, a leader in the biobanking industry, has moved its in-house laboratory from New York City to a state-of-the-art facility in Somerset, New Jersey. This strategic relocation marks a significant milestone for Americord, highlighting its commitment to advancing research, ensuring product quality, and unlocking new growth opportunities.





This move reaffirms Americord's commitment to advancing scientific frontiers through enhanced research and development capabilities. The new facility serves as a hub for groundbreaking initiatives, allowing the Americord team of scientists, researchers, and experts to collaborate more effectively. This heightened emphasis on R&D positions Americord at the forefront of technological advancements within the industry.

With an approximately tripled footprint, this new facility provides Americord with the flexibility to expand its operations. This increased space is crucial for accommodating growing demands and evolving industry requirements, ensuring its position at the forefront of the cord blood banking industry. Whether it's scaling up existing services, diversifying into new markets or exploring innovative avenues within the biotechnology sector, Americord's lab is the foundation upon which the company will build its vision for years to come.

In its relentless pursuit of excellence, Americord's new facility features pharmaceutical-grade clean rooms - setting an industry standard for processing and storage conditions. This unprecedented feature enables Americord to meet the highest quality and safety standards, reinforcing the trust that informed parents place in them. It also opens the door to diversify and expand into new and adjacent markets.

"This relocation represents a powerful advancement for Americord. Our investment in cutting-edge facilities, combined with our dedication to meeting and exceeding industry regulations, reinforces our commitment to providing the highest-quality services to our clients," said Charlie Boyer, co-CEO at Americord. "We believe that our processing sets us apart in the industry, making Americord the preferred choice for informed parents."

While there are many advancements and improvements, one major highlight of this transition is the introduction of in-house kit production. This capability empowers Americord with unparalleled control over the entire life cycle of its collection kits. From meticulous material selection to the final packaging, Americord's in-house production ensures each kit meets the highest standards of quality and precision. This strategic move not only enhances the company's agility in responding to market dynamics, but also fosters a culture of continuous improvement, where refinements are constantly made to exceed expectations.

Americord maintains its AABB accreditation and adheres to all state and federal regulations, ensuring the highest standards of quality, safety, and compliance.

