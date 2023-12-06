Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2023 | 15:02
UHF Logistics Group-dba Entrex Carbon Markets: Entrex Updates 2024 Projected Revenue and EBITDA and Announces Capital Raising Initiatives

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Entrex Carbon Market (OTC PINK:RGLG) today announced new carbon offset projects it anticipates developing in 2024 representing over $97 million in projected revenue with an estimated $62 million in EBITDA, exclusive of project financing costs.

"Under the terms of our 10-year Carbon Offset Rights Agreements, the licensed projects represent nearly $100 million in annual recurring revenue," said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of the St. Petersburg, Florida company.

"2023 has been a year during which the voluntary carbon market has evolved significantly to our benefit. We've also worked to get our house in order with the OTC Markets and the SEC and expect to be fully compliant with all applicable reporting requirements. This should allow us to be uplisted to the QB during 2024; we also anticipate our name and symbol filings will be updated early in the new year which should avoid confusion for current and potential investors." Watkins continued.

"We're working to establish various off balance sheet project financing solutions which will avoid any dilutive effect to our shareholders and balance sheet. We see this as a win-win for both our investors and the project financing partners. We also anticipate a year-end "Entrex Update" to be released before the end of the year," concluded Watkins.

For further information:

Stephen H. Watkins, CEO
Entrex Carbon Market
+1 (561) 465-7580
www.entrexcarbonmarket.com

SOURCE: UHF Logistics Group-dba Entrex Carbon Markets

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/813522/entrex-updates-2024-projected-revenue-and-ebitda-and-announces-capital-raising-initiatives

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
