Noram Lithium Corp.: Noram Successfully Drills Deepest Hole to Date & Intersects 756.5 ft of Favourable Tuffaceous Claystones

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram") (TSXVenture:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce the completion of the second hole of its 10 hole drill program; referred to as CVZ-83. CVZ-83 was drilled to a depth of 770 feet (234.7m). It is the deepest hole ever drilled on Noram's wholly-owned Zeus Project in Clayton Valley Nevada, USA. The core has been cleaned, logged, photographed and is in the process of being sampled for assay by the crew with the independent consulting group Big Rock Exploration of Duluth, Minnesota, USA. A graphical representation of the hole's lithology is shown in Figure 1. The hole was drilled approximately 860 feet (265 meters) north of CVZ-82, reported in Noram's most recent news release.

Figure 1 - Core hole CVZ-83 lithology.

After passing through 13.5 feet (4.11m) of unconsolidated surface gravel, the hole encountered the green tuffaceous mudstones and volcanic rocks logged in previous drill holes. These rocks extend to the bottom of the hole, a thickness of 756.5 feet (230.6m). From previous drilling, it is believed that the tuffaceous mudstones and volcanics are highly prospective for the high-grade lithium values that have become the norm for the Zeus deposit. If this is proven to be true from the pending assays, it will increase the deposit to the northwest from its previously defined extent. Figure 2 is a Google Earth graphic that shows the current drilling status of the Phase VII drilling program.

Figure 2 - Zeus Phase VII drilling status with the outline of Noram's claims - Placer claims in blue and lode claims in red.

With the completion of CVZ-83, the drill has moved to CVZ-84 and drilling is in progress. Sampling of the core using an industry standard QA/QC protocol is underway. Samples are to be delivered to ALS Laboratories in Reno, Nevada for assaying. Assay results are pending.

"This is extremely exciting news for Noram. Not only are we expanding the size and extent of the resource in the northwest quadrant; but we are also validating our theory about this deposit at depth by drilling some of these much deeper holes. All of which has major implications on a successful PFS" commented Sandy MacDougall, Executive Chairman and Director.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM) | (OTCQB:NRVTF) | (Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek, M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and also Vice President of Exploration for Noram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, plans for ongoing development of the Zeus Lithium Project. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, results of further exploration work, and availability of capital on terms acceptable to the Company. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

