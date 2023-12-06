Join the Planet: Leo Messi Will Play The Most Important Game of His Life to Protect Our Planet

Messi Teams Up with Join the Planet to Inspire Global Care for the Planet, Promote Foundation Projects

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Within the framework of COP28, Messi announced that he will actively participate in Join the Planet to be part of the movement to care for our planet, seeking to help raise awareness among people around the world about the urgency of protecting nature and taking care of our planet.

The environmental crisis facing our world requires urgent solutions and Lionel Messi will use his global recognition to generate a positive impact on a large scale, helping to bring the message to all corners of the world, even to people or places where traditional organizations still they cannot reach.

"Join efforts with Joint the Planet, so with this play together, we can change the planet. Let's work together to save the planet for future generations, said Lionel Messi during COP28.

This alliance will support the mission and projects of the Join the Planet Foundation, an organization committed to protecting nature through attractive, innovative and global projects.

Together, Messi and Join The Planet are leading an unprecedented initiative that will seek to inspire people, companies, and organizations to together form a team and promote a movement to care for the planet.

From World Champion to Champion for the World. This marks the beginning of an exciting path in which Join the Planet will announce its innovative developments hand in hand with Messi. In early 2024 we will announce the details of the first release of the collaboration.

About Join the Planet

Join the Planet is a brand that repurpose discarded materials into valuable products and then use them to fund initiatives around the world that can protect and regenerate natural ecosystems through work with local communities. By partnering with renowned public figures to amplify its reach and inspire global participation, showing how collaborative efforts can pave the way for sustainable change.

