11:11 SYSTEMS: 11:11 Systems Expands Award-Winning DRaaS Offering

A fully managed, customised Azure solution that extends DR resiliency for on-premises, cloud and/or multi-cloud environments?





LONDON, UK - Dec. 6, 2023 -?11:11 Systems?, a new disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) offering designed specifically for the Microsoft Azure cloud. The new globally available recovery solution gives organisations customised and fully managed disaster recovery (DR) for their on-premises, Azure cloud and/or multi-cloud environments.?

By combining 11:11's award-winning DRaaS technology and managed recovery expertise with the scale and flexibility of Microsoft Azure, the new solution provides enterprise-grade business continuity and helps customers meet their recovery objectives. Further, 11:11 DRaaS for Azure reduces complexity, freeing up time and resources for customers to drive transformative business outcomes.?

With a pay-as-you-go model leveraging proven Zerto technology, 11:11 DRaaS for Azure provides application-level failover and recovery capabilities and automation across diverse use cases such as on-premises to Azure cloud, Azure cloud to on-premises and between two Azure cloud environments.?

"This new solution is more than a product; it's a commitment to our customers' resilience and success," said Kaushik Ray, chief experience officer at 11:11 Systems. "This product release extends and deepens our DR capabilities and provides comprehensive self-managed and fully managed recovery services, regardless of platform and recovery location, which reinforces our position as a trusted risk and resiliency partner in the global market."??

The comprehensive and fully managed solution includes implementation, maintenance, scheduled testing, 24x7 support and an industry-leading service level agreement

