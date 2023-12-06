The appointment will drive further platform innovation in ease-of-use, richness of data, and intuitive AI tools for greater insight

GWI, the global consumer research platform, today announced that it has appointed Nick Dearden as Chief Technology Officer, based in its UK headquarters in London.

Nick has over 25 years of experience in technology, with his grassroots as a developer. At GWI he will lead the engineering, IT, and security teams and will be responsible for the company's technology and data management strategy. His role is key to driving forward the company's agenda to build technology that gives people clarity over their audience in the moment they need it.

Nick's role will focus on the ongoing innovation, scaling, and automation of processes that underpin access to data representative of nearly 3 billion people across 50+ markets.

With simplification and ease of access to GWI data a key strategic driver, Nick will be responsible for identifying appropriate technology, such as AI, to define the technology strategy to achieve this. This will enable the company to automate and unlock powerful new features for customers by offering flexible solutions and tools that fit neatly into users' daily workflows.

CEO and Founder of GWI, Tom Smith, comments "We help our customers understand consumers at speed. Our tech is about making it as easy as possible to surface important insights as part of their day-to-day. Some also want the ability to build their own tools and systems on top of our data using our API and calculations engine. Nick's proven expertise in making difficult to access data available in a unified platform will help us supercharge the innovation in our tech to deliver the best possible solutions to meet both these growing needs."

Nick Dearden adds, "Joining the GWI team is an exciting opportunity with a fantastic product that has a strong market fit. It's led by a superb team with crystal clarity over future potential for the business and its customers. The energy and passion is infectious, and there's a clear opportunity for technology to play a key part in the future growth.

"My most recent experience of transforming OAG's product offering can be applied to GWI, and I am confident that developing the right technology to underpin the overall business strategy will unlock huge value."

Prior to GWI, Nick was CTO at OAG where he defined and led the technology transformation to a new cloud data platform. Nick has also led multiple large technology functions, delivering products and services to a variety of industries with solutions ranging from video streaming to global travel platforms.

EDITORS NOTES:

About GWI

GWI is modernized consumer research global, on-demand, and accessible to everyone, not just data experts. It's a platform designed for companies that want fresh and insightful data about their consumers. Values, purchase journeys, media usage, social media habits we cover it all. With data representative of nearly 3 billion people across 50+ countries, GWI has become the go-to for agencies, brands and media companies that want to know what really drives their audience to action. For more, visit www.gwi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231206273742/en/

Contacts:

The Hoffman Agency (UK)

gwi@hoffman.com