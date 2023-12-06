Research Reveals New Insights for Career Reinvention From Academic Leadership Group

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / The Academic Leadership Group (ALG), an industry-leading consultancy for leadership excellence in the academic world, announces new research revealing breakthrough insights into how individuals reinvent their careers. The research provides new tools for the global workforce as it faces displacement of as many as 800 million jobs globally by 2030 (McKinsey Global Institute, 'Jobs Lost, Jobs Gained: Workforce Transitions in Times of Automation').

Jennifer Stine, PhD, and Julie Jungalwala, EdM, cofounders, Academic Leadership Group

Based on over 50 in-depth interviews conducted between 2021 and 2023, the study was designed to identify the stages individuals go through as they confront individual change, the predictive actions they are most likely to take, and strategic recommendations based on the study's findings.

Key Findings Excerpt: Human Reinvention Study

Reinventions are common: Most people reinvent themselves multiple times during their careers.

While no two reinventions are the same, they share essential characteristics and skills that can be taught and learned.

Reinventions are an opportunity to engage deeply with purpose, find clarity, and grow our resilience and courage.

The skills to reinvent are the same skills needed to thrive, innovate, and lead in today's organizations.

Workforce Disruption: 400-800 Million Job Displacement

"McKinsey has predicted that artificial intelligence will displace between 400 and 800 million jobs globally by 2030, requiring as many as 375 million people to switch job categories entirely," said Julie Jungalwala, President and Co-founder of the Academic Leadership Group, industry expert, and speaker. "That puts reinvention squarely on the global stage. Organizations must provide their people with the necessary skills to navigate these seismic shifts, and a core skill to do so is the ability to reinvent."

Disengagement from work, digital disruption, and rapidly advancing AI have challenged us to rethink career paths globally. The need for reinvention to address upgrades in a current job or pivoting to a new type of work in response to dramatic shifts in workforce needs is critical today. It will become increasingly urgent over the next decade.

Today's Challenge: Employee Engagement

ALG's research on reinvention also targets improving employee engagement.

"Gallup has found that globally, 67% of the workforce is not engaged, and the costs of employee disengagement are billions of dollars annually," Jennifer Stine, Vice President and Co-founder, explains. "By focusing on unleashing human potential leveraging the tools of reinvention, we believe that significant gains can be made in enhancing engagement and helping people connect to their purpose and goals."

Jungalwala, who is available as a keynote speaker on the topic of human reinvention and the future of work, adds, "With this research insight and tools, we are looking to ignite passion and purpose in organizations, especially organizations that understand the value of investing in the human side of leadership and development."

Reinvention Resources Available

For additional insights, a white paper addressing the research topic's findings is available here: "Human Reinvention: 3 Keys that Unlock Individual and Organizational Growth." The white paper is the first in a series of tools and resources the founders of the Academic Leadership Group will be making available to address this challenge.

To learn more about the Academic Leadership Group and its services, visit www.academicleadershipgroup.com. For information on engaging with Julie Jungalwala, Ed.M., visit: https://www.futurefocusedhumans.com/.

About the Academic Leadership Group, Inc.

The Academic Leadership Group (ALG), founded in 2019, is a woman-owned consulting firm that provides award-winning coaching and organizational assessment services to universities. Our passion is to partner with organizations desiring to unleash the potential of their mission and people and to bring humanity to this work. We build partnerships grounded in these values: We put people and relationships first. We meet our clients where they are and partner over the long term. We work with our clients to balance the important and the urgent and to succeed at both. We celebrate learning and excellence. For more information about ALG and its services, please visit www.academicleadershipgroup.com.

