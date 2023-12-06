Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies Launches Video Telematics Based Driver Score To Help Insurance Companies Revolutionize Insurance Risk

Driver Technologies Rating Service Inc. rolls out its video-telematics-based Driver Score for commercial fleets and insurance partners

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Driver Technologies, Inc. (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, today announced its Driver Technologies Rating Service Inc. (DTRS) is rolling out its newly launched Driver Score to commercial fleets and insurance partners. Driver Score is the first video telematics based score using your mobile device that helps insurance companies underwrite and classify the risk instead of implementing traditional factors such as demographics and credit scores.

Driver, the no. 1 rated dash cam mobile app, which transforms a user's smartphone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety, provides users with a Driver Score after 10 hours of recorded driving. The Driver App also provides coaching along the way to promote good driving habits.

"Nowadays, it's difficult to find great coverage at an affordable price due to factors such as a poor credit score, which can damage a driver's reputation, when really a driver's driving behavior should be the key determinant," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "We are extremely excited to launch Driver Score as the first app-based video telematics scoring system to our commercial fleets to help promote good driving habits and create more opportunities for users to have the coverage they deserve."

The factors that contribute to a driver's Driver Score include, traditional vehicle telematics factors, such as speed or hard-braking, as well as contextual telematics via external video to help take into account the highest indicators of driving risk on the road.

"Driver Technologies currently offers the most accessible solution to road safety features and a driver score by using an app on your smartphone that one can download on an iOS or Android device as well as via an OEM or Google Automotive platform," said Marcus Newbury, COO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "Our Driver Score's coaching capabilities will motivate drivers to practice safer driving behavior during their trips if they know their performance can result in discounted insurance premiums."

Driver has proven through recent research that its dash cam and safety app helps coach drivers to implement safe driving behaviors and stop dangerous habits such as tailgating, blowing stop signs, hard braking and speeding after 20 hours of driving. Individual fleet owners who have implemented the Driver app have also created incentives for their drivers to help encourage driver safety.

"I love the Driver Cloud dashboard screen that shows each individual's Driver Score and why they are at that score," said Arthur Yaroshefsky, owner of Sea Transfer Corp., who uses the Driver app for his commercial fleet. "I plan on using the Driver Cloud dashboard to show my whole crew how to improve their driving performance. Plus, I plan to offer incentives for the top three drivers, so I'm sure the employee at the bottom of the list won't want to be there for too long and will be encouraged to improve their driving."

For more information about Driver Technologies, please download the Driver App in the App Store or Google Play and visit drivertechnologies.com .

About Driver Technologies

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Their mobile app, Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com .

