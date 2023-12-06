Anzeige
KeyBank Supports Ten Dayton-Area Organizations with Grants Totaling $150,000

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / KeyBank

At Key, we're committed to helping clients and communities thrive. To us, that means doing business fairly and responsibly, promoting diversity and inclusion and making meaningful investments in the places where we live and work.

In our Dayton market, Key recently awarded ten organizations with grant funds totaling $150,000. The grant funds will be used to support an array of programs from workforce development to creating safe, vital neighborhoods.

The charitable donations range from $6,000 to $50,000 and have been made to the following community organizations:

  • Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield
  • Greater West Dayton Incubator
  • Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley
  • Dayton Chapter of The Links
  • Yellow Springs Home
  • Minority Business Partnership
  • Wilberforce University
  • Dayton Contemporary Dance Company
  • Habitat for Humanity for Greater Dayton
  • Children's Historical Publishing

"KeyBank's commitment to the communities we serve is at the heart of what we stand for," said Jeff Bardonaro, KeyBank's Dayton Market President. "We're proud to award grants to these ten organizations for the work they do daily in support of Dayton area residents in need."

  • Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/813833/keybank-supports-ten-dayton-area-organizations-with-grants-totaling-150000

