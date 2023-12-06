NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Every food and beverage manufacturer has waste; it's inevitable. How a company chooses to handle this waste varies and is telling of the company's commitment to sustainability. When not handled sustainably, food waste emits greenhouse gas emissions into the environment. If food waste were a country, it would actually be the globe's third largest greenhouse gas emitter following the U.S. and China. Many food and beverage companies are finding more sustainable waste management solutions to help decarbonize their businesses and minimize their impact.

One company taking a stand and working to mitigate these emissions is New England Natural Bakers, a leader in the production of natural, organic granola products including their latest introduction, TRUNOLA®. Located in Greenfield, Massachusetts, the employee-owned company markets its products to consumers in conventional pouches and has an extensive assortment of bulk offerings. They've been an active contributor to environmental and social improvement initiatives since 1977. Chuck Marble, the President and CEO of New England Natural Bakers discusses the choice his company is making to address these issues. New England Natural Bakers partnered with Vanguard Renewables® and now sends excess food waste from its operations to one of Vanguard's Farm Powered anaerobic digesters. The waste is then recycled and converted into fertilizer and animal bedding for the farm and renewable energy for surrounding communities. Chuck Marble discusses how this solution is "a great way to support renewable energy and also decrease carbon footprint in a food processing environment," and he encourages other food and beverage companies to consider more sustainable waste solutions like Farm Powered anaerobic digestion. The partnership between Vanguard Renewables and New England Natural Bakers is setting an example for food companies everywhere on how to deal with food waste. By supporting local farms, reducing food waste emissions and creating renewable energy, New England Natural Bakers and Vanguard Renewables are making a positive impact on the future of our planet!

