Brands Highly Prioritize Authenticity in Voice Over, Voices Report Finds

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Voices, the world's leading voice over marketplace, today published their 2024 Audio Trends Report, an annual benchmark report analyzing the state of voice over and audio over the past year. The report, which surveyed over 1,000 respondents who hire voice actors, explores the various ways brands use voice over, considerations they have when hiring voice actors, and how generative AI fits into their content creation process.

The report reveals growing engagement with AI tools, including AI voices, among creatives. But despite the upward trend in usage, survey respondents are still hesitant to fully embrace AI voices. Brands who work with voice actors say they value the experience of working with a real person-an experience that allows for two-way communication, the ability to give nuanced direction, and a natural and authentic performance.

"There will be a heavy emphasis on authenticity in content creation in 2024," says Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager, Brand Communications. "Voice is deeply tied to human connection, and as the world of digital content continues to boom, demand for quality and authentic voices will continue to grow with it."

Key findings from the report include:

Audio experiences continue to be a priority in content creation: 41% of brands expect to increase their voice over budget in 2024. The most anticipated categories of projects needing voice over are animation (36%), internet ads (31%), and eLearning videos (23%).

41% of brands expect to increase their voice over budget in 2024. The most anticipated categories of projects needing voice over are animation (36%), internet ads (31%), and eLearning videos (23%). AI will be a staple tool in supporting brand voice: 46% of brands said they use AI-based tools as part of their workflow, with the most common uses being drafting or editing written content (50%), voice overs or text-to-speech (38%), and the collection and analysis of data (35%).

46% of brands said they use AI-based tools as part of their workflow, with the most common uses being drafting or editing written content (50%), voice overs or text-to-speech (38%), and the collection and analysis of data (35%). Interest in AI voices is growing: 45% of respondents said they have used an AI voice in 2023, up seven percent from the previous year. 64% of brands said they would use an AI voice in the future, either as a repeat user, or to try it out for the first time.

45% of respondents said they have used an AI voice in 2023, up seven percent from the previous year. 64% of brands said they would use an AI voice in the future, either as a repeat user, or to try it out for the first time. Authenticity and quality wins over cost and convenience: Despite increased AI usage, brands and creators are prioritizing authenticity-especially when it comes to voice over-for their content.

