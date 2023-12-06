The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in Europe, it includes 26526 entries (in 40 countries) and represents 223,6 GW onshore and 526,5 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 220 entries (11,9 GW)

Operational: 23210 entries (211,7 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 556 entries (462 GW)

Approved: 30 entries (18 GW)

Under construction: 27 entries (15,1 GW)

Operational: 158 entries (31,4 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7h801n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231206481205/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900