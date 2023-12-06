Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - LBank, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has officially entered into a transformative collaboration with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) College of Business. Solidified through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on November 28, 2023, this partnership is poised to elevate the Quantitative Trading Enhancement Program spearheaded by Professor Tony (Qingquan) Zhang.

At its core, this strategic alliance underscores LBank's unwavering commitment to sponsoring UIUC's innovative program. The sponsorship encompasses comprehensive financial support for course development, materials, and associated expenses, exemplifying LBank's dedication to fostering academic excellence and innovation.

Outlined in the MOU is a joint commitment to pioneering research initiatives focused on developing cutting-edge digital currency trading strategies. LBank, providing essential resources and expertise, aims to create a collaborative environment where academia and industry converge for groundbreaking advancements in digital currency trading.

A notable facet of this collaboration is the provision of internship opportunities for UIUC College of Business students at LBank. These internships are designed to offer practical insights into digital currency trading, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application.

In addition, LBank pledges additional funding to support students in the Quantitative Trading Enhancement Program each semester, encouraging both academic excellence and the practical application of skills. LBank will also allocate financial resources to outstanding participants, facilitating collaboration through simulated or live trading strategy operations.

Commencing on December 1, 2023, the MOU is set to remain effective for one year. This marks a significant leap in collaboration between the cryptocurrency sector and academic institutions, aiming to nurture the next generation of experts in quantitative trading and digital currency.

About LBank:

Established in 2015, LBank stands as one of the premier cryptocurrency exchanges, offering specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and secure crypto trading. With over 9 million users spanning more than 210 regions worldwide, LBank continues to be a leader in the cryptocurrency space.

About UIUC:

Founded in 1867, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is a world-renowned institution with over 56,000 students. Boasting a legacy that includes 30 Nobel laureates, 27 Pulitzer Prize winners, and two Turing Award winners, UIUC leverages the strength of its second-ranked computer science department and excels in quantitative trading within its business school.

