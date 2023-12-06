What's a Media Database? Newswire Explains

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / For nearly two decades, Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, has been at the forefront of helping companies around the globe distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time.

As part of its award-winning press release distribution services, Newswire offers a Media Database that connects its customers with thousands of journalists.

With an easy-to-use interface and up-to-date contact information that's vetted by artificial intelligence and human review (contacts are added and deleted), users can easily find industry journalists and outlets to pitch their news with confidence.

"One of the most important aspects of a sound press release distribution strategy is the media outreach component," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "We've built our Media Database to provide our users with the information they need to empower their media outreach efforts and earn the media attention they need to stand out with their target audience."

In addition to accurate media contacts and an intuitive interface, Newswire also touts its excellent customer service. When companies use Newswire's Media Database, they'll work with a dedicated manager and enjoy scheduled product training, 24/7 support, and more.

Newswire's Media Database seamlessly integrates with its press release distribution platform which makes it easier for users to distribute press releases, build media lists using its Media Database, and send customized pitches to their list of contacts - all in one platform.

For more information on Newswire's Media Database, visit newswire.com.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Contact Information

Jennifer Hammers

Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

919.481.4000

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/813676/whats-a-media-database-newswire-explains