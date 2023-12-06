Springs Window Fashions Names Oscar Bolaños Chief Operating Officer

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Springs Window Fashions, a leading global provider of custom window coverings, named Oscar Bolaños as Chief Operating Officer. The announcement was made by Springs Window Fashions President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Bingham.

Bringing an extensive manufacturing background spanning over 25 years in the United States, Mexico and Europe, Bolaños assumes a vital role in spearheading operational efficiency and leading strategic initiatives throughout the Springs organization. His duties encompass optimizing manufacturing processes, elevating supply chain management, and ensuring consistently flawless delivery to customers.

"It is exciting to welcome Oscar to the Springs team," said Bingham. "His proven track record of operational excellence and leadership skills make him an ideal fit for this critical role. Oscar's expertise will be instrumental in advancing our ongoing commitment to providing the best experience for our customers and associates."

Before joining Springs, Bolaños was Vice President Operations at Forvia - a leading global supplier in the automotive industry. Prior to this, he had a 20-year tenure at Bosch auto parts, where he took on progressively larger leadership roles in the operations function - most recently as the Vice President Operations with responsibility for their starter and generator division's manufacturing plants in Mexico.

Bolaños holds an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering and a post-graduate degree in Quality and Productivity from the Universidad de Tecnologica de Mexico.

ABOUT SPRINGS WINDOW FASHIONS

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, is a leading global supplier of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Its Bali®, Graber®, Horizons®, SWFcontract, Mecho, Mariak, and SunSetter brands are sold through retailers and distributors within North America. In Europe, the company manufactures and sells products through its B&C International division. Based in Middleton, WI, Springs has facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

