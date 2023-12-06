Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.12.2023
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2023 | 16:26
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maximus Staff Show Their Generosity by Supporting the 16th Annual Veterans Stand Down Event

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Maximus

16th Annual Veterans Stand Down event

Every Tuesday after Thanksgiving is designated as GivingTuesday, an annual celebration that encourages global generosity. The idea came to life in 2012 and has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Throughout the year, Maximus employees demonstrate their generosity in a variety of ways??-whether it's helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes, many across the U.S. donate their time, energy, and resources to give back to our local communities.

Join us in celebrating an inspiring story shared by our colleague and the meaningful cause they support.

Maximus Contact Center Operations, Lynn Haven, Florida
Shared by: Joy Sims, Manager, Customer Service

Homeless Veterans Stand Down events are one to three-day events that support local homeless Veterans by providing supplies and services such as medical services, clothing and toiletry donations, haircuts, job opportunities, and much more. This year's event was coordinated by the local CareerSource Gulf Coast agency with Gulf Coast State College, other government agencies, and community-based homeless service providers. With an estimated 2,400 homeless Veterans in Florida, this event allows Veterans to receive help, renew their spirit and health, and develop an overall sense of wellbeing.

Last September, in support of the 16th Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down Event, employees from the Maximus Contact Center Operations site in Lynn Haven held an office drive to collect more than 670 donation items, ranging from toiletry and clothing to household supplies and helped more than 50 homeless Veterans receive the support they need.

Joy Sims, who helped lead the effort, shared her gratitude for the team's support, "It was an honor to be a part of this impactful event and deliver the donated supplies to help Veterans in our community. Thank you to the Maximus employees who made it possible to give back to our local Veterans."

This is just one of the many examples of Maximus staff donating their time to others. We are pleased to take this opportunity on GivingTuesday to recognize their efforts to give back to their communities and the vital causes that serve those who need it most.

Giving back to the communities we serve

The Maximus Foundation is one of the ways Maximus employees are doing something greater together. Established by the Maximus Board of Directors in 2000, the Maximus Foundation is an independent, employee-led, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Employee donors pool their charitable contributions together through the Foundation, double their impact on the grantmaking program through Maximus' dollar-for-dollar matching pledge, and make their voices heard by nominating and voting for future grantee partners. Though the Foundation focuses its giving strategy on grantmaking, it also helps coordinate corporate-wide humanitarian efforts and empowers employees to donate their time and skills to nonprofits. Their inspired giving and volunteerism help accelerate the missions of nonprofits on the frontlines of the communities we serve. Learn more at maximus.com/foundation.

Susie Clagett, Kimberly Simien, Joy Sims, and Alfonso Bell at the Veterans Stand Down Event.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Maximus on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Maximus
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/maximus
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Maximus

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/813863/maximus-staff-show-their-generosity-by-supporting-the-16th-annual-veterans-stand-down-event

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
