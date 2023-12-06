Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.12.2023
PR Newswire
06.12.2023 | 16:36
Industrial Services Market worth $59.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Services Market is projected to grow from USD 39.1 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 59.1 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Organizations are increasingly focusing on the entire lifecycle of their assets, from installation to decommissioning. Industrial services that address the total cost of ownership, including maintenance, repair, and upgrades, are in high demand.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209335409

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Services Market" 199 - Tables
60 - Figures
283 - Pages

Industrial Services Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2023

$39.1 billion

Estimated Value by 2028

$59.1 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%

Market Size Available for

2019-2028

Forecast Period

2023-2028

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Service Type, By Application, and By End-User Industry

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Highly competitive environment

Key Market Opportunities

Growing demand for robust cybersecurity

Key Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies

The Industrial Services market for engineering & consulting service types holds the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Industrial operations are becoming more complex, requiring specialized engineering expertise for efficient design, implementation, and optimization. Consulting services assist companies in navigating the complexities of their processes, ensuring optimal performance. There is a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability in industrial operations. Engineering and consulting services help organizations optimize energy usage, reduce environmental impact, and implement sustainable practices.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=209335409

Industrial Services market for automotive end-user industry to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

The automotive industry is witnessing rapid technological advancements such as electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving, and connected cars. Industrial services industry are in demand to support these complex automotive technologies' implementation, integration, and maintenance. Automotive manufacturers are adopting lean manufacturing principles and seeking ways to improve operational efficiency. Industrial services are crucial in providing solutions for process optimization, supply chain management, and overall operational excellence.

Industrial Services market for North America to hold the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America has a diverse industrial base, including manufacturing, energy, aerospace, automotive, and technology sectors. The demand for industrial services spans these various industries, contributing to the market's overall growth. There is a resurgence of manufacturing activities in North America, driven by factors such as reshoring, advanced manufacturing technologies, and increased focus on domestic production. Industrial services support manufacturing operations, providing maintenance, process optimization, and technology implementation expertise.

Key Players

The Industrial Services companies includes significant Tier I and II players like ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), and others. These players have a strong market presence for Industrial Services across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=209335409

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Automation Market by Component, Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry (Process Industry and Discrete Industry), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027

Robotics and Automation Actuators Market by Actuation (Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic), Application (Process Automation, Robotics), Type, Vertical (Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare), Design Characteristics & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-services-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-services.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/industrial-services-market-worth-59-1-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302007640.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
