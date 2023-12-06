BNK Invest, Inc.: IncomeCalendar.com Announces Brokerage Link Option

JERICHO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / In June, Contrarian Outlook announced the public launch of Income Calendar, a dividend tracking and projection service previously available only to Contrarian Outlook subscribers, at an introductory rate of $79 for the first year. Today, a new option has been officially launched which allows Income Calendar users to safely and easily import their ticker symbols directly from a variety of brokerage accounts.

"The best part about this improvement is that once you connect your accounts, Income Calendar will automatically update your positions and share count nightly. So any trades you make, any dividends that reinvest, any corporate actions - your calendar will continue to be up to date without any manual maintenance," said Brett Owens, Chief Investment Strategist.

To use Income Calendar with this new option, a subscriber selects the new setting to link their brokerage account from any number of participating financial institutions; this new option is in addition to the previous ability to input stocks manually with an easy-to-use portfolio system. The DRIP (Dividend Re-Investment Program) projection capability remains a feature, via a new integration paired with the automatic-import functionality, whereby users can mark any position to be treated with DRIP by Income Calendar.

Once a portfolio has been entered manually or imported from a brokerage, the Income Calendar dashboard then shows projections for the next twelve months with charts and tables, detailing expected income by month and also by stock. These dividend events are also presented in the form of a traditional calendar, where users can peruse each month, week, and day, as well as add custom income events (e.g. social security income). Upcoming earnings reports are also noted automatically on the calendar, for any stock covered by NextEarningsDate.com.

Income Calendar users can elect to receive real-time email alerts when new dividend declarations are announced for their portfolio holdings, and receive "week ahead" summaries to see how much they are getting paid, and when, for the upcoming week.

View our Video Demo for more details about the new brokerage integration, and the Income Calendar service in general, by clicking here, or type www.incomecalendar.com into your web browser of choice.

About Contrarian Outlook

A service of BNK Invest Inc. (www.bnkinvest.com), Contrarian Outlook (www.contrarianoutlook.com) is home to Contrarian Income Report, employing second level thinking to hunt down safe, stable, meaningful yields through a calculated contrarian strategy. Our Hidden Yields service taps into the incredible profit potential of income loopholes that are "invisible" to 99% of investors. Learn more about these and other premium newsletters by clicking here or going to www.contrarianoutlook.com.

