INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: Informa Markets Fashion Appoints Purvi Kanji as Vice President of COTERIE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Informa Markets Fashion , organizer of industry leading wholesale fashion events MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC, is pleased to announce the appointment of Purvi Kanji as Vice President of COTERIE . Purvi is a seasoned industry professional with a track record of transforming brands into market leaders and is committed to fostering meaningful connections within the fashion community. In this new role, Kanji will work to attract a dynamic mix of brands and retailers, creating a platform that reflects the pulse of the industry today and anticipates its future trends.

"Purvi's extensive experience in the women's contemporary market makes her the ideal leader to guide COTERIE and lend an incredible perspective to the business. Her background as a brand builder and connector brings a new, innovative approach that will continue to establish COTERIE as the future of fashion," says Kelly Helfman, President, Informa Markets Fashion.

"COTERIE has set an impressive standard of innovation in the fashion events landscape, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented individuals who have made this event a cornerstone in the industry," says Purvi Kanji, Vice President of COTERIE. "Together, we will work to continue the ongoing success story of COTERIE and its?revitalization."

Purvi served as the Director of Brand Strategy at Place Showroom, focusing on brand building and has been a driving force, contributing significantly to sales, marketing and operations. Purvi has been a consistent presence at the COTERIE show for the past 11 years witnessing its evolution firsthand.

COTERIE returns to New York in February 2024. To stay up to date with more information regarding the 2024 event, visit? www.coteriefashionevents.com .

ABOUT COTERIE NEW YORK:

COTERIE is the premier women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE's first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: www.coteriefashionevents.com .

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS FASHION:

Informa Markets Fashion, a division of Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc, (LON:INF), connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events, including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to creative design inspiration and retail on the wholesale floor, Informa Markets Fashion's diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com .

