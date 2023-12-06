Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 06
[06/12/2023]
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 07thDecember 2023
Announcement Date: 07/12/2023
Ex Date: 14/12/2023
Record Date: 15/12/2023
Payment Date: 05/01/2024
|Funds
|ISIN Code
|Currency
|Rate
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist.
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|EUR
|0.2983
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist.
|IE000XIITCN5
|GBP
|0.1626