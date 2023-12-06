Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 06

[06/12/2023]

Tabula ICAV

Dividend Declaration

Final distribution for the period to 07thDecember 2023

Announcement Date: 07/12/2023

Ex Date: 14/12/2023

Record Date: 15/12/2023

Payment Date: 05/01/2024