Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. Chooses Soul Machines as the Virtual Human Technology Partner for Maddie, Its Virtual Trading Assistant for MetaTrader

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc., a pioneering force in the digital landscape, is pleased to announce an exciting development in its technological journey. The company has selected Soul Machines (soulmachines.com), a leader in the field of virtual human technology, as the virtual human implementation for its cutting-edge virtual trading assistant, Maddie.

As the first virtual human capable of interacting with MetaTrader market trading software, Maddie will offer users a unique and engaging interface, enhancing the overall user experience and bringing a new dimension to online market trading.

Soul Machines is renowned for its advanced AI-driven virtual humans that possess emotional intelligence and lifelike interactions. This partnership with Soul Machines aims to create a seamless and intuitive virtual trading environment, allowing users to engage with Maddie in a more human-like and natural manner.

"We are thrilled to announce our selection of Soul Machines as a technology provider for the development of Maddie," said Corinda J. Melton, CEO at Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. "By integrating their virtual human technology into Maddie, we are taking a significant step towards redefining the future of virtual trading. Soul Machines' expertise in creating lifelike virtual humans aligns perfectly with our vision of providing an immersive and user-friendly trading experience."

This selection of Soul Machines as a technology provider for this project marks a milestone in the evolution of digital interactions, blending advanced artificial intelligence with innovative virtual trading solutions. Users can expect a more personalized and responsive experience as Maddie, powered by Soul Machines, adapts and learns from user interactions to provide tailored support and information.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. anticipates the official launch of Maddie with virtual human implementation in the Spring of 2024. This development underscores Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.'s commitment to innovation and delivering unparalleled user experiences in the digital realm of stocks, Forex, crypto, and futures trading.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company strategically expanding into digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, cryptocurrency, and high-value NFTs.

