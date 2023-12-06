Subscription-based Services Propel Seed Packaging Market to Exceed US$ 934.8 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to a recent report by FMI, subscription-based seed packaging services, supply chain monitoring using blockchain technology, and evolving packaging for vertical farming are key growth opportunities in the seed packaging market. Explore this dynamic market to uncover comprehensive global insights.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The seed packaging market size is poised to cross US$ 625.5 million in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 934.8 million by 2034. The seed packaging market share is projected to develop at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Establishing a subscription-based seed packaging plan is a calculated opportunity to create a steady income stream. Businesses can profit from the trend toward subscription services by providing tailored seed packages that are sent monthly. This will increase customer loyalty and provide a steady stream of income. This strategy gives a company a competitive edge in a market that is changing quickly by catering to consumer desires for ease of use and a hassle-free planting experience.

Offering supply chain monitoring services using blockchain technology is a great way to improve traceability and transparency in the seed packaging industry. Establishing systems that provide end-to-end visibility allows businesses to establish themselves as leaders in supply chain accountability and data integrity. This move offers a unique marketing strategy in an industry where authenticity and traceability are critical, and it aligns with the rising desire for safe and transparent supply chains.

As vertical farming is increasing in popularity, seed packaging is evolving to meet the unique requirements of this type of agriculture. Designing packaging for automated planting systems, maintaining seed quality in regulated indoor settings, and optimizing space are all considered. Businesses that take advantage of this trend portray themselves as promoting urban agriculture, meeting the unique needs of fans for vertical farming, and enhancing the effectiveness and sustainability of this new field of agriculture.

Note from the Analysts:

"Technological advancements and sustainability demands are driving transformative shifts in the seed packaging market. Strategic imperatives are prioritizing sustainable materials, implementing smart packaging, establishing collaborations across the value chain, and managing regional consumer sensitivities. Success in the developing industry depends on combining innovation and heritage while aligning with global environmental ideals." Says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Key Takeaways from the Seed Packaging Market Report:

In 2023, the global market size stood at US$ 606.1 million.

The plastic segment occupied 57.7% of the market shares in 2024.

The bags packaging format segment captured 42.3% of the market share in 2024.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 2.7% CAGR through 2034.

The market in Germany is anticipated to develop at a 2.1% CAGR through 2034.

Japan is estimated to surge at a 3.0% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in India is expected to thrive at a 6.2% CAGR through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The seed packaging market is characterized by a dynamic competitive environment established by global giants such as Amcor, Bemis, and Mondi, who use vast portfolios and worldwide reach. Regional players have localized experience, whereas startups bring creativity and technology-driven solutions. Strategic alliances and a focus on sustainability are essential themes, reflecting an industry that requires agility and strategic intelligence for long-term viability.

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

In October 2023, a national-level multi-state seed cooperative organization was established by Indian Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah to boost India's market share for seed exports worldwide. The organization, Bharatiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Limited (BBSSL), will assist in distributing, branding, processing, procuring, and manufacturing high-quality seeds.

In October 2023, Rallis India Limited, a Tata firm and a key participant in the Indian agri inputs market, announced the launch of a smartphone application called 'SeedSure' to monitor and manage its Hybrid Seed Production (HSP) program. The 'SeedSure' app assists with important tasks such as collecting data and appraisal throughout the crop life cycle.

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

